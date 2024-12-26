Home
Friday, December 27, 2024
we-woman

‘Was Called Silent PM, But I Wasn’t Afraid Of Talking To Press,’ When Manmohan Singh Responded To Silent PM Tag

Dr. Manmohan Singh, former Prime Minister of India and a towering figure in Indian politics, passed away at AIIMS Delhi on Thursday night at the age of 92. Known for his transformative economic policies and calm leadership, Singh leaves behind a legacy of integrity and service.

Dr. Manmohan Singh, former Prime Minister of India and a distinguished leader of the Congress party, passed away at AIIMS Delhi on Thursday night. He was 92 years old and served as India’s Prime Minister from 2004 to 2014.

AIIMS Delhi Confirms The Death of Former PM

AIIMS Delhi issued a medical bulletin confirming the news. “With deep sorrow, we announce the passing of Dr. Manmohan Singh, former Prime Minister of India, aged 92. He was undergoing treatment for age-related health issues and experienced a sudden loss of consciousness at home on December 26, 2024. Resuscitation efforts were initiated immediately at his residence, and he was brought to the Medical Emergency at AIIMS, New Delhi, at 8:06 PM. Despite all efforts, he could not be revived and was declared deceased at 9:51 PM,” the statement said.

Former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh has rebutted his successor Narendra Modi’s long-standing “silent PM” criticism, asserting that he was never hesitant to address the press. Singh made these remarks at the launch of his book Changing India, where he outlined his commitment to transparency and regular communication with the media during his tenure.

Manmohan Singh: “Not a PM Afraid of the Press”

Speaking at the event, Dr. Singh emphasized his proactive approach to engaging with journalists. “People say I was a silent prime minister. I think these volumes [his book Changing India] speak for themselves,” he said. “I wasn’t the PM who was afraid of talking to the press. I met the press regularly, and on every foreign trip I undertook, I had a press conference on return.”

Dr. Singh’s remarks were also shared by ANI in a tweet, which included his quote and highlighted his regular press interactions,“Dr. Manmohan Singh: People say I was a silent Prime Minister. I think these volumes (his book Changing India) speak for themselves. I wasn’t the PM who was afraid of talking to the press. I met the press regularly & on every foreign trip I undertook, I had a press conference on return.”

Manmohan Singh: Criticism of Modi’s Media Silence

Since taking office in 2014, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has not held a single press conference. This fact has drawn criticism from various quarters, including opposition leaders like Congress chief Rahul Gandhi.

On December 5, Rahul Gandhi took to Twitter to highlight this issue, stating, “Dear Mr. Modi, now that campaigning is over, hope you can spare some time for your part-time job as PM. By the way, it’s been 1,654 days since you became PM. Still no press conference? Some pics from our Hyderabad PC today. Try one someday, it’s fun having questions thrown at you!”

Context of the “Silent PM” Jibe

The “silent PM” label was coined by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Modi during their campaign for the 2014 Lok Sabha elections. The BJP accused Dr. Singh of being passive on critical issues, including allegations of corruption, dubbing him “Maun Mohan Singh.”

Dr. Singh addressed this criticism during the book launch, asserting that his actions and transparency contradict the moniker.

Dr. Singh also reflected on his political journey, describing himself not only as India’s “accidental prime minister” but also its “accidental finance minister.”

