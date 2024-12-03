Home
Tuesday, December 3, 2024
Watch: Bihar Officer Assaults Young Badminton Player; Faces Bachlash As Video Goes Viral

Shishir Kumar Mishra, the Additional District Magistrate (ADM) of Madhepura, Bihar, has come under fire after a viral video purportedly showed him assaulting a young badminton player during a match. The event, which unfolded at the B P Mandal Indoor Stadium, has triggered widespread outrage on social media, with calls for stringent action against the officer.

The video, widely circulated online, shows two players engaged in a badminton game on the court. Moments later, Mishra can be seen chasing a third player, throwing a racket at him, and continuing to pursue him until they disappear off-screen.

Allegations and Injuries

According to Kosi Times, a local YouTube news channel, the incident occurred after Mishra allegedly forced players to participate in a match with him. Despite their claims of fatigue from prior practice, the players ultimately agreed. During the game, tempers flared when one of the players hit a wrong shot, reportedly angering Mishra, who then chased and thrashed the player with a racket.

The young player reportedly sustained injuries to his head and face and was rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment. Despite the gravity of the allegations, Mishra has denied the claims, maintaining that the accusations are baseless.

Police and Public Reactions

The video also drew the attention of the Madhepura police, who have promised an investigation into the matter. Authorities have assured the public that a thorough probe will be conducted to ascertain the facts and take necessary action.

Social media, however, has been less forgiving. The clip has sparked widespread outrage, with users demanding the officer’s suspension and stricter accountability for government officials.

Public Outcry

Many social media users condemned Mishra’s actions, with one commenting, “Immediate and effective action should be taken against officers with such disgusting mentality.” Another user criticized the apparent abuse of power, stating, “His ego was hurt.”

A third user connected the incident to a broader cultural issue, saying, “All this comes from the thought of considering oneself superior by birth. How can one defeat it?”

Also Read: Atleast 10 Indigo, Vistara Flights Receive Fresh Bomb Threats, Check List

Filed under

Additional District Magistrate (ADM) B P Mandal Indoor Stadium Bihar Officer Madhepura Young Badminton Player

