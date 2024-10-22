Atleast 10 Indigo, Vistara Flights Receive Fresh Bomb Threats, Check List

Vistara confirmed that some of its flights received security threats via social media on October 21, 2024. The airline immediately alerted the authorities and activated all necessary security protocols.

In the latest development, 10 flights each from Indigo and Vistara receive bomb threats on Tuesday. These threats have created a wave of passengers and aviation authorities. Vistara confirmed that some of its flights received security threats via social media on October 21, 2024. The airline immediately alerted the authorities and activated all necessary security protocols.

A spokesperson from Vistara reassured the public, stating, “The safety and security of our customers, crew, and aircraft are of utmost importance. We are fully cooperating with the authorities and following all the recommended procedures.”

IndiGo Flights Affected

Similarly, IndiGo Airlines reported that several of its flights had been subject to bomb threats. The affected flights included both domestic and international routes. Here is a list of the flights that received threats:

– 6E-63: Delhi to Jeddah

– 6E-12: Istanbul to Delhi

– 6E-83: Delhi to Dammam

– 6E-65: Kozhikode to Jeddah

– 6E-67: Hyderabad to Jeddah

– 6E-77: Bengaluru to Jeddah

– 6E-18: Istanbul to Mumbai

– 6E-164: Mangaluru to Mumbai

– 6E-118: Lucknow to Pune

– 6E-75: Ahmedabad to Jeddah

Passengers on all these flights were safely disembarked and no incidents were reported.

Earlier Bomb Threats

The bomb threats follow a similar series of incidents on Monday, where as many as 30 flights, including domestic and international services, operated by Vistara, IndiGo, and Air India, received bomb threats.

IndiGo confirmed that four of its flights were targeted on Monday, including routes from Mangaluru to Mumbai, Ahmedabad to Jeddah, Hyderabad to Jeddah, and Lucknow to Pune. The airline emphasized that all passengers from these flights disembarked safely, and the authorities took immediate action.

Aviation authorities are now investigating the threats, and increased security measures have been put in place to ensure the safety of passengers and flight operations.

Also Read: 16th BRICS Summit: Will PM Modi Meet China President Xi Jinping ?