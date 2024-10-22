Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Tuesday, October 22, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Atleast 10 Indigo, Vistara Flights Receive Fresh Bomb Threats, Check List

Vistara confirmed that some of its flights received security threats via social media on October 21, 2024. The airline immediately alerted the authorities and activated all necessary security protocols.

Atleast 10 Indigo, Vistara Flights Receive Fresh Bomb Threats, Check List

In the latest development, 10 flights each from Indigo and Vistara receive bomb threats on Tuesday. These threats have created a wave of passengers and aviation authorities. Vistara confirmed that some of its flights received security threats via social media on October 21, 2024. The airline immediately alerted the authorities and activated all necessary security protocols.

A spokesperson from Vistara reassured the public, stating, “The safety and security of our customers, crew, and aircraft are of utmost importance. We are fully cooperating with the authorities and following all the recommended procedures.”

IndiGo Flights Affected

Similarly, IndiGo Airlines reported that several of its flights had been subject to bomb threats. The affected flights included both domestic and international routes. Here is a list of the flights that received threats:

– 6E-63: Delhi to Jeddah
– 6E-12: Istanbul to Delhi
– 6E-83: Delhi to Dammam
– 6E-65: Kozhikode to Jeddah
– 6E-67: Hyderabad to Jeddah
– 6E-77: Bengaluru to Jeddah
– 6E-18: Istanbul to Mumbai
– 6E-164: Mangaluru to Mumbai
– 6E-118: Lucknow to Pune
– 6E-75: Ahmedabad to Jeddah

Passengers on all these flights were safely disembarked and no incidents were reported.

Earlier Bomb Threats

The bomb threats follow a similar series of incidents on Monday, where as many as 30 flights, including domestic and international services, operated by Vistara, IndiGo, and Air India, received bomb threats.

IndiGo confirmed that four of its flights were targeted on Monday, including routes from Mangaluru to Mumbai, Ahmedabad to Jeddah, Hyderabad to Jeddah, and Lucknow to Pune. The airline emphasized that all passengers from these flights disembarked safely, and the authorities took immediate action.

Aviation authorities are now investigating the threats, and increased security measures have been put in place to ensure the safety of passengers and flight operations.

Also Read: 16th BRICS Summit: Will PM Modi Meet China President Xi Jinping ?

Filed under

Airline bomb threats Bomb Threats Breaking news Hoax Bomb Threats indigo Vistara
Advertisement

Also Read

Why Are Swing States Crucial to Winning U.S. Elections? Here’s What You Need to Know

Why Are Swing States Crucial to Winning U.S. Elections? Here’s What You Need to Know

India Strengthens Naval Capabilities With Launch Of Fourth Nuclear-Powered Submarine

India Strengthens Naval Capabilities With Launch Of Fourth Nuclear-Powered Submarine

What Role Will Peter Dinklage Play In Channing Tatum’s Roofman?

What Role Will Peter Dinklage Play In Channing Tatum’s Roofman?

Ganderbal: Omar Abdullah Visits Family of Terror Attack Victim; Deputy CM Assures Support

Ganderbal: Omar Abdullah Visits Family of Terror Attack Victim; Deputy CM Assures Support

Four Killed, Three Injured In Tragic Bus-Autorickshaw Collision In Andhra Pradesh

Four Killed, Three Injured In Tragic Bus-Autorickshaw Collision In Andhra Pradesh

Entertainment

What Role Will Peter Dinklage Play In Channing Tatum’s Roofman?

What Role Will Peter Dinklage Play In Channing Tatum’s Roofman?

Is Netflix Really Removing ‘Friends’ In 2024? All You Need To Know!

Is Netflix Really Removing ‘Friends’ In 2024? All You Need To Know!

Which Major Celebrity Controversies in 2024 Shook Hollywood’s Elite?

Which Major Celebrity Controversies in 2024 Shook Hollywood’s Elite?

What Are The Clone Theories About Kanye West and Britney Spears? Kristin Cavallari Makes Bold Claims

What Are The Clone Theories About Kanye West and Britney Spears? Kristin Cavallari Makes Bold

This Is How Britney Spears’ Ex-Husband Sam Asghari Reacted To Singer Marrying Herself

This Is How Britney Spears’ Ex-Husband Sam Asghari Reacted To Singer Marrying Herself

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Explore Europe’s Shoulder Season: Fewer Crowds, Lower Prices

Explore Europe’s Shoulder Season: Fewer Crowds, Lower Prices

Elevate Your Hair Game: Top Color Trends You Can’t Miss

Elevate Your Hair Game: Top Color Trends You Can’t Miss

Winter Hair Care: 10 Essential Tips For Healthy Locks

Winter Hair Care: 10 Essential Tips For Healthy Locks

Back By Popular Demand: McDonald’s Brings Back The McRib

Back By Popular Demand: McDonald’s Brings Back The McRib

Strict Rules, High Rents: The House-Hunting Gauntlet For Gen Z In Metro Cities

Strict Rules, High Rents: The House-Hunting Gauntlet For Gen Z In Metro Cities

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox