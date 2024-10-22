16th BRICS Summit: Will PM Modi Meet China President Xi Jinping ?

The 16th BRICS Summit is scheduled to take place in Kazan, Russia, on October 22-23, 2024, under the chairmanship of Russia.

The 16th BRICS Summit is scheduled to take place in Kazan, Russia, on October 22-23, 2024, under the chairmanship of Russia. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to attend, alongside leaders from other BRICS member nations, including Brazil, China, and South Africa. The summit’s theme is “Strengthening Multilateralism for Just Global Development and Security,” and it marks a significant gathering as BRICS continues to expand its influence globally.

One of the most closely watched aspects of the summit is the potential meeting between PM Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping. The two leaders last met during the BRICS Summit in South Africa, and with relations between India and China still strained, a face-to-face in Kazan is attracting global attention. Tensions between the two nations, particularly over the ongoing border disputes in eastern Ladakh, add weight to any diplomatic exchange.

Indian Ambassador to Russia, Vinay Kumar, confirmed in an interview that PM Modi’s primary focus will be on the summit, with several bilateral talks on the agenda. A meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin has been finalized, while other bilateral engagements, including the one with China, remain under consideration. China, however, has remained non-committal on the possibility of a Modi-Xi meeting, with Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian stating they will provide updates if anything materializes.

Ahead of the summit, Indian Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri announced an agreement between Indian and Chinese negotiators regarding patrolling along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh, signaling progress in border discussions. Beijing, however, has yet to respond officially to this development.

Expansion of BRICS

This year’s BRICS Summit is notable for the inclusion of new members, expanding the original five-nation bloc to include countries such as Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE. The growing membership reflects the increasing influence of BRICS on global economic and geopolitical matters. Discussions at the summit will likely focus on strengthening multilateralism and ensuring fair global development and security.

With India, Russia, and China playing pivotal roles, the outcomes of the summit are expected to have a lasting impact on international relations, especially in the context of the changing global order.

