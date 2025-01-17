A significant ruling was made by a court in West Bengal on January 17, 2025, when Ashoke Sinha was sentenced to death for the brutal rape and murder of a five-year-old girl.

A significant ruling was made by a court in West Bengal on January 17, 2025, when Ashoke Sinha was sentenced to death for the brutal rape and murder of a five-year-old girl. This tragic incident occurred in Gurap, located in the Hooghly district, back in November of the previous year.

Young Girl Raped in West Bengal

The crime took place on the evening of November 24, 2024, when the young girl went missing from her home. After extensive searching by her family and local residents, her body was discovered in the home of Sinha, who lived next door to the victim’s family. The community reacted with outrage; Sinha was severely beaten by locals before being handed over to the police.

West Bengal Court Gives Death Sentence

Judge Chandraprabha Bhattacharya, presiding over the POCSO court in Chinsurah, delivered the death penalty verdict just 55 days after the crime. The mother of the victim expressed her relief and satisfaction with the court’s decision, stating, “My daughter asked me to gift her with a cake this birthday. But that was not possible. I left the entire matter entirely to the police investigation. Finally, my daughter has got justice and I am happy over the court order.”

The verdict brought joy to local residents, who celebrated outside the court by greeting police officers and public prosecutors involved in the case. The community’s response highlights their collective relief and support for justice served in such a heinous crime.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee also tweeted the court’s order.

Today, the Court has pronounced death sentence for the convict who had raped and murdered the small girl of Gurap and I thank the Judiciary for that. I thank Hooghly Rural District Police for their swift action and thorough probe that ensured speedy trial and conviction in 54… — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) January 17, 2025

Rape and Murder of Junior Doctor in West Bengal

In a separate but equally shocking case that has captivated West Bengal and beyond, a special Kolkata court is expected to deliver a crucial verdict concerning the rape and murder of a junior woman doctor at R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital last year. The main suspect, civic volunteer Sanjay Roy, was arrested shortly after the victim’s body was found in a seminar hall on August 2024.Despite initial arrests of other individuals connected to the case for evidence tampering, including Sandip Ghosh, the former principal of R.G. Kar, they were granted bail due to procedural delays by investigators. The trial against Roy began on November 11, 2024.The verdicts from both cases reflect ongoing societal concerns regarding safety and justice for women and children in India. The swift legal action taken in these cases aims to reinforce public trust in the judicial system amidst rising incidents of violence against vulnerable populations.