Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Friday, January 17, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

West Bengal Court Sentences Man to Death for Rape and Murder of Minor Girl

A significant ruling was made by a court in West Bengal on January 17, 2025, when Ashoke Sinha was sentenced to death for the brutal rape and murder of a five-year-old girl.

West Bengal Court Sentences Man to Death for Rape and Murder of Minor Girl

A significant ruling was made by a court in West Bengal on January 17, 2025, when Ashoke Sinha was sentenced to death for the brutal rape and murder of a five-year-old girl. This tragic incident occurred in Gurap, located in the Hooghly district, back in November of the previous year.

Young Girl Raped in West Bengal

The crime took place on the evening of November 24, 2024, when the young girl went missing from her home. After extensive searching by her family and local residents, her body was discovered in the home of Sinha, who lived next door to the victim’s family. The community reacted with outrage; Sinha was severely beaten by locals before being handed over to the police.

West Bengal Court Gives Death Sentence

Judge Chandraprabha Bhattacharya, presiding over the POCSO court in Chinsurah, delivered the death penalty verdict just 55 days after the crime. The mother of the victim expressed her relief and satisfaction with the court’s decision, stating, “My daughter asked me to gift her with a cake this birthday. But that was not possible. I left the entire matter entirely to the police investigation. Finally, my daughter has got justice and I am happy over the court order.”

The verdict brought joy to local residents, who celebrated outside the court by greeting police officers and public prosecutors involved in the case. The community’s response highlights their collective relief and support for justice served in such a heinous crime.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee also tweeted the court’s order.

Rape and Murder of Junior Doctor in West Bengal

In a separate but equally shocking case that has captivated West Bengal and beyond, a special Kolkata court is expected to deliver a crucial verdict concerning the rape and murder of a junior woman doctor at R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital last year. The main suspect, civic volunteer Sanjay Roy, was arrested shortly after the victim’s body was found in a seminar hall on August 2024.Despite initial arrests of other individuals connected to the case for evidence tampering, including Sandip Ghosh, the former principal of R.G. Kar, they were granted bail due to procedural delays by investigators. The trial against Roy began on November 11, 2024.The verdicts from both cases reflect ongoing societal concerns regarding safety and justice for women and children in India. The swift legal action taken in these cases aims to reinforce public trust in the judicial system amidst rising incidents of violence against vulnerable populations.

ALSO READ: How Much Is SN Subrahmanyan’s Salary? Larsen & Toubro’s Chairman Earns 534.57 Times The Median Salary Of His Employees

Filed under

Minor West Bengal Court

Advertisement

Also Read

Delhi Election 2025: AAP, BJP, Congress Woo Women Voters With Cash Transfers And Welfare Schemes

Delhi Election 2025: AAP, BJP, Congress Woo Women Voters With Cash Transfers And Welfare Schemes

Trump And China’s President Xi Discuss Key Issues Ahead Of Inauguration, China Confirms

Trump And China’s President Xi Discuss Key Issues Ahead Of Inauguration, China Confirms

Trump’s 2025 Inauguration: Celebrities Who Promised To Leave The US If He Won

Trump’s 2025 Inauguration: Celebrities Who Promised To Leave The US If He Won

Saif Ali Khan Stabbing Case: Attacker Changed Clothes To Mislead Police

Saif Ali Khan Stabbing Case: Attacker Changed Clothes To Mislead Police

Maha Kumbh 2025: Baba With Grains On His Head And Other Saints Of Faith Go Viral

Maha Kumbh 2025: Baba With Grains On His Head And Other Saints Of Faith Go...

Entertainment

Saif Ali Khan Stabbing Case: Attacker Changed Clothes To Mislead Police

Saif Ali Khan Stabbing Case: Attacker Changed Clothes To Mislead Police

Allu Arjun Reloads Pushpa 2 With 20 Minutes of New Action – Fans Can’t Keep Calm!

Allu Arjun Reloads Pushpa 2 With 20 Minutes of New Action – Fans Can’t Keep

Union Minister Athawale Condemns Attack On Saif Ali Khan, Assures Action And Safety Measures

Union Minister Athawale Condemns Attack On Saif Ali Khan, Assures Action And Safety Measures

Saif Ali Khan Attack: Auto Driver Recalls Rushing The Actor To Hospital After Stabbing Incident

Saif Ali Khan Attack: Auto Driver Recalls Rushing The Actor To Hospital After Stabbing Incident

Coldplay Concert: 1,000 Police Officers To Be Stationed At The Venue In Navi Mumbai

Coldplay Concert: 1,000 Police Officers To Be Stationed At The Venue In Navi Mumbai

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Reusing Leftover Onions From One Plate To Another! Viral Video Leaves Netizens In Shock

Reusing Leftover Onions From One Plate To Another! Viral Video Leaves Netizens In Shock

Work Smarter, Live Healthier: Office Lifestyle Hacks You Must Need To Try

Work Smarter, Live Healthier: Office Lifestyle Hacks You Must Need To Try

Discover Bhapiya: A Hidden Gem of Sheherwali Cuisine

Discover Bhapiya: A Hidden Gem of Sheherwali Cuisine

How To Stay Fit While Working A Desk Job: 6 Easy Tips

How To Stay Fit While Working A Desk Job: 6 Easy Tips

Top 8 Bedtime Beverages For Better Sleep

Top 8 Bedtime Beverages For Better Sleep

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox