Who Is Raghav Tiwari? Crime Patrol Actor Stabbed With Knife In Mumbai

Actor Raghav Tiwari, who has been a part of the popular show Crime Patrol, was beaten and stabbed by a biker after a road collision in the Versova area of Mumbai on December 30. The actor has since shared his account of the attack, revealing the violent confrontation that ensued.

Tiwari explained that the altercation began when he exited his friend’s car and attempted to cross the road. As he did so, he accidentally bumped into the biker. Despite immediately offering an apology, the biker became hostile and aggressive. “I asked him why he was abusing me, and in his anger, he dismounted his bike and stabbed me twice. He then kicked me in the stomach, causing me to fall,” Tiwari recalled.

The situation continued to deteriorate as the biker slapped Tiwari. At this point, Tiwari snapped, picked up a piece of wood lying there, and hit the biker’s hand, causing the latter to drop a bottle of liquor. He nonetheless continued to attack Tiwari, hitting him on both sides of his head with an iron rod before fleeing from the place.

Tiwari’s friends quickly rushed him to a nearby hospital, where he received medical treatment for his injuries. The actor described the assailant as resembling a “professional knife attacker,” emphasizing the brutal nature of the attack.

Allegations Of Mishandling

After the attack, Tiwari went to the police station and lodged a formal complaint. Even with his head bandaged for the injury sustained, Tiwari said the police had still not taken action enough, after he had offered evidence, including video footage from cameras, to buttress his allegations.

According to reports, the attacker is identified as Mohammad Zaid and a case is filed against him under sections 118(1) and 352 of the Indian Penal Code. Tiwari also claimed that the accused is the son of director Parvez Shaikh. The statement by the actor brought forth doubts over the potential influences or links that might be affecting the right legal process.

