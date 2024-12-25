Home
Why Is Good Governance Day Celebrated On The Birth Anniversary Of Atal Bihari Vajpayee

India celebrates Good Governance Day every year on December 25 to honor the legacy of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, a leader who championed accountability and citizen-centric governance. This year, the observance holds special significance as the nation marks Vajpayee's 100th birth anniversary with a series of initiatives and commemorations.

Why Is Good Governance Day Celebrated On The Birth Anniversary Of Atal Bihari Vajpayee

India observes Good Governance Day (Sushasan Diwas) every year on December 25 to honor the birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. This day highlights the principles of accountability, citizen-centric governance, and administrative transparency aimed at improving public service delivery.

This year holds special significance as the nation commemorates the 100th birth anniversary of Vajpayee, a towering figure in Indian politics.

History and Significance

Born on December 25, 1924, in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh, Atal Bihari Vajpayee served as India’s Prime Minister on three occasions: for 13 days in 1996, a 13-month term from 1998 to 1999, and a full five-year term from 1999 to 2004. Known for his poetic prowess and writings, Vajpayee was the first leader from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to hold the nation’s highest office.

In recognition of his contributions, the Narendra Modi-led government declared his birth anniversary as Good Governance Day in 2014. Vajpayee was also awarded the Bharat Ratna, India’s highest civilian honor, in 2015.

During his tenure, Vajpayee introduced transformative initiatives like the Kisan Credit Card, Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana, Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan, and the National Rural Health Programme, which significantly impacted the country’s development trajectory.

Celebrating Good Governance on Birth Anniversary of former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee

Good Governance Day is complemented by Good Governance Week (Sushasan Saptah), observed annually from December 19 to 25. This week underscores the importance of efficient governance mechanisms and service delivery across the nation.

Marking the milestone year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Madhya Pradesh on December 25 to inaugurate and launch several developmental projects in Khajuraho.

According to a statement from the Prime Minister’s Office, PM Modi will lay the foundation stone for the Ken-Betwa River Linking National Project, India’s first interlinking of rivers under the national perspective plan. This project aims to provide irrigation facilities to numerous districts in Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh, benefiting thousands of farming families.

Commemorative stamp and coin honor legacy of Atal Bihari Vajpayee

The Prime Minister will also release a commemorative stamp and coin to honor Vajpayee’s legacy. Additionally, the foundation stone for 1,153 Atal Gram Sushasan buildings will be laid, designed to support the effective functioning of Gram Panchayats across the country.

As part of efforts to promote sustainable development, PM Modi will inaugurate the Omkareshwar Floating Solar Project in Khandwa district. This project aligns with India’s commitment to achieving net zero carbon emissions by 2070, contributing to the country’s renewable energy goals.

Filed under

Atal Bihari Vajpayee good governance day

