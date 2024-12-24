Atal Bihari Vajpayee: The Statesman Who Shaped The 21st Century India

Paying tributes to former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee a day before his 100th birth anniversary, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday (December 24, 2024) called him the architect of India’s transition into the 21st century.

India will forever be grateful to Atal Bihari Vajpayee for his pivotal role in transitioning the nation into the 21st century. When he assumed office as Prime Minister in 1998, India was still grappling with a period of political instability, having experienced four Lok Sabha elections in just nine years. The people were restless and skeptical about the government’s ability to deliver. However, Atal Ji swiftly turned this tide, offering stable, effective governance. Coming from humble beginnings, he deeply understood the struggles of ordinary citizens and the transformative power of good governance.

A Visionary Leader: Transforming India Across Sectors

Atal Ji’s leadership left a profound and lasting impact across various sectors. Under his stewardship, India made massive strides in information technology and telecommunications, which was crucial for a country like India, endowed with a dynamic and youthful population. The NDA government led by Atal Ji took the first serious steps to make technology accessible to ordinary citizens, ensuring that it would be a tool for empowerment rather than a luxury for the elite.

One of the most remarkable achievements of his government was the Golden Quadrilateral Project, which connected India’s far-flung regions through a network of highways. This initiative, along with the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana, greatly improved local connectivity and infrastructure. Furthermore, the Vajpayee government laid the groundwork for urban mobility with the development of the Delhi Metro, a world-class project that continues to serve as a model for mass transit systems worldwide. These initiatives not only fostered economic growth but also brought distant regions closer, promoting national unity.

Atal Ji: A Champion of Economic Reforms and Sovereignty

Atal Ji’s leadership was marked by a focus on long-term economic growth. His government initiated crucial economic reforms that set the stage for India’s economic boom after decades of stagnation. A shining example of his leadership came in May 1998, when India conducted the Pokhran tests, known as Operation Shakti. In the face of international condemnation and sanctions, Atal Ji stood firm, leading India with unwavering resolve and asserting its right to safeguard its sovereignty. The world watched in awe as India displayed scientific brilliance and political strength. His courage in the face of adversity made it clear that India would no longer bow to external pressures.

Atal Ji’s Political Wisdom: Building Consensus for Development

Atal Ji was not just a leader; he was a master of coalition politics. As the architect of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), he redefined Indian politics by bringing together a diverse set of regional and national players, all united in their pursuit of national progress. Despite spending much of his career in the opposition, Atal Ji never carried bitterness. His ability to handle opposition criticism with grace and substance was unmatched. He preferred principles over opportunism, even resigning in 1996 when faced with political instability, only to return stronger with a resounding mandate from the people.

Atal Ji’s commitment to democracy and constitutional integrity was unwavering. He was profoundly influenced by the martyrdom of Syama Prasad Mookerjee and played a key role in the anti-Emergency movement of 1977. His decision to merge the Janata Party with his own party, Janata Sangh, demonstrated his dedication to the democratic fabric of the nation. As India’s external affairs minister, Atal Ji made history by becoming the first leader to speak in Hindi at the United Nations, showing his immense pride in India’s heritage and identity.

A Poet, a Leader, and a Builder of Nations

Beyond politics, Atal Ji was a poet, a writer, and an intellectual. His words inspired, provoked thought, and offered solace. His poetry, often a reflection of his inner struggles and aspirations for the nation, continues to resonate with millions across generations.

For many of us in the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), it was a privilege to work alongside a man of such stature. Atal Ji, together with stalwarts like L.K. Advani and Murli Manohar Joshi, built the BJP from the ground up, prioritizing ideology over power. He proved that an alternative vision to the Congress was not only possible but also capable of delivering growth and development.

On his 100th birth anniversary, we remember Atal Ji not just as a leader but as a visionary who laid the foundation for India’s rise in the 21st century. Let us commit to realizing his ideals and fulfilling his vision for a prosperous, unified, and progressive India. Atal Ji’s belief in the potential of our nation continues to inspire us to aim higher and work harder for a brighter future.