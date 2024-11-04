Celebrating 20 Years of Storytelling Through Jewelry: Monica Rich Kosann’s Expanding Legacy

Monica Rich Kosann, a name synonymous with personal and empowering jewelry, marks a significant milestone this year—the 20th anniversary of her fine jewelry brand. With a mission to create pieces that resonate with women on a personal level, Kosann continues to innovate and expand her brand, allowing customers to tell their stories through beautifully crafted locks and charms.

“When we started our business 20 years ago, my goal and my philosophy were to create jewelry that allowed a woman to tell her story and to feel that they were pieces that were personal, empowering and inspiring,” Kosann stated. “Our philosophy hasn’t changed. I’m just trying to create pieces that really make a woman feel like she’s putting on her armor for the day.”

New Locations and Enhancements

In a year marked by growth, Kosann’s brand is taking significant steps to broaden its reach. A new 600-square-foot store has recently opened at The Somerset Collection in Troy, Michigan, highlighting the brand’s commitment to expansion. Additionally, the shop on the seventh floor of Bergdorf Goodman has undergone a comprehensive remodeling and enlargement.

The brand also maintains two boutique locations in Manhattan, each designed as “jewel boxes” that capture the essence of Kosann’s work. These glass-enclosed spaces at Hudson Yards and Columbus Circle serve as intimate showcases for her jewelry collections.

“We do feel like the brand at this point is positioned for more opportunity than we can give ourselves. So we are actively looking at changing the capital structure of the business,” said Rod Kosann, co-owner of the company alongside his wife. “We’re committed to store expansion over the next three to five years. We are going to rearrange the capital structure of the business to support store expansion because there’s nothing more expensive. Doing stores right can be very capital intensive.”

Strategic Partnerships and Wholesaling Growth

This year has also seen a significant ramp-up in wholesaling efforts. The brand has expanded its distribution into Canada, partnering with luxury retailers such as Birks and Holt Renfrew. Furthermore, they have strengthened their long-standing relationship with the Mitchell Stores luxury retail group by including Wilkes Bashford in Palo Alto, California. In total, Monica Rich Kosann now sells through approximately 150 retailers, primarily independent jewelers and specialty stores.

Direct mail initiatives were also broadened this year, following a successful test campaign during the holiday season.

A Prime Location and Brand Storytelling

The new Troy store occupies a prominent corner spot in the Somerset Collection, strategically located between Saks and Neiman Marcus. Rod noted, “We have about 40 percent more linear feet there than we have in either one of our shops in New York City. We can tell a lot more stories. There are stories that we can’t tell at Columbus Circle because we don’t have the space for it.”

He praised the management philosophy of The Forbes Company, crediting them for their supportive marketing strategies and community engagement. “They’re hosting events. They’ve put us in touch with local media. They have complimentary delivery every day within 40 miles of the mall for the stores,” Rod added.

Monica further highlighted her proactive approach by conducting virtual meetings with personal shoppers to familiarize them with the brand.

Innovative Store Designs and Unique Offerings

The design of the new Troy location reflects a contemporary aesthetic, featuring high-impact graphics, the brand’s signature marigold exterior, and custom fixtures. Artwork by their daughter, Danielle, who serves as the art director, adorns the space. Her Michigan-themed oil painting is showcased prominently in the window.

“Inside, we really lean into our locket bar, so our clients can enjoy the experience and the whole process,” Monica explained, referring to the dedicated area where customers can have photos sized perfectly for their chosen lockets.

At Bergdorf Goodman, the evolution of the brand is also evident. “I started on a tiny, three-foot shelf 20 years ago. It was my garden. I nurtured that, and now it’s this 400-square-foot shop, seriously remodeled with new furniture, new carpeting, new lighting [and] new glass,” she recounted. “It’s been repainted and re-wallpapered. It’s a very clean, bright space, and we have the art hanging on the wall, our picture frames in the back, and lots of beautiful room to actually show all the jewelry.”

Diversifying the Collection

The Kosanns have also ventured beyond their foundational collections of lockets and charms, introducing new lines that remain true to their brand ethos. This includes a bold silver collection that reinterprets the symbol of infinity, as well as the “Points North” collection of compass-inspired jewelry.

“It took us two years to engineer this cuff. The mechanisms are incredible,” Monica shared, referencing a uniquely designed compass cuff. “Monica and our team tested the piece for six months,” Rod added, noting that they have filed for patent protection.

Moreover, they recently launched their first diamond rings, offering both everyday and bridal options. They take pride in the fact that one of their signature “design your own” necklaces was worn by Nicole Kidman in the film “Baby Girl.” They have also revived select archival styles, including a toggle bracelet and a charm bracelet depicting the seven continents.

Looking Ahead: Brand Evolution

As the company looks toward the future, they are collaborating with a U.K.-based branding firm to explore new packaging and website designs for the next five to ten years. “That marigold used at Troy is a nod to what’s coming from this branding company, but we are staying totally true to who we are. Nothing is changing in the DNA,” Rod explained.

“Everything for us is about creating something that has meaning,” Monica concluded. “Infinity symbolizes anything is possible. The compass is here to guide you spiritually on the journeys and the roads that we take and constantly change. We are in the business of making connections. Not only connections with our customers, but also with our customers connecting with themselves.”