Giorgio Armani Launches New Blanche Jewellery Collection; What Is It Inspired By?

Giorgio Armani launched the latest Blanche line of his Fine Jewellery collection, and his inspiration for the same was as simple as the sambac jasmine blossom.

When we think about Giorgio Armani, a class of fashion, home décor, cosmetics and even scents immediately engulf our minds. While Armai has become a household name amongst the elite of Indian society, his prowess doesn’t just end there. As a natural complement to its prêt-à-porter collections, the Italian business has recently expanded its line of exquisite jewelry.

Fine Jewellery

Giorgio Armani Fine Jewellery is a sophisticated ready-to-wear line of handcrafted jewelry that was first introduced in November 2019. Similar to his well-known couture masterpieces, the jewelry was defined at the time as “an expression of pure creativity” with no limitations on design or price.

Similar to Armani’s clothing, the maison’s exquisite jewelry is based on his unrestricted, sophisticated style and only uses the best materials. The outcome? Simple, contemporary accessories that are classic and opulent.

New Blanche Collection

That is precisely what Giorgio Armani Fine Jewellery’s most recent Blanche collection, which is full of subtleties that convey the various aspects of the brand’s aesthetic, is. The Blanche jewelry collection, which includes rings, earrings, ear cuffs, and a necklace, is modeled after the delicate and uncommon sambac jasmine. This slow-growing, intoxicatingly fragrant flower is native to Asia and was first grown in Italy in the fifteenth century.

What was the result?

The end effect is a delicate blossom with a central pavé element carved in milky agate that adorns a semi-rigid necklace that will definitely turn heads. The necklace is adorned with a drop-shaped peridot accent that forms a little leaf and a pavé of 76 brilliant-cut diamonds set in characteristic Armani gold. The matching ring and lobe earrings also have this lovely jasmine blossom pattern with foliage accent.

Starting this month, Giorgio Armani boutiques will carry these intriguing new items, which complement Armani’s current jewelry collections.