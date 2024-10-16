Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Wednesday, October 16, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Why Did Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show Return After A Five-Year Hiatus? Here’s How To Watch The Show Featuring Gigi Hadid And Kate Moss

The event featured performances by Cher, K-pop star Lisa, and singer Tyla. Cher, described by Victoria’s Secret as “the mother of fashion,” headlined the show, a performance eagerly anticipated by fans.

Why Did Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show Return After A Five-Year Hiatus? Here’s How To Watch The Show Featuring Gigi Hadid And Kate Moss

The Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show made its highly anticipated return to New York City on Tuesday after a five-year break. The event, which first launched in 1995, had been canceled in 2019 following a series of controversies and criticism over its lack of diversity and inclusivity.

Victoria’s Secret faced backlash, particularly after former marketing officer Edward Razek’s comments in a Vogue interview, where he dismissed the idea of inclusivity on the runway, stating the show was “a fantasy.” Razek later resigned amid accusations of fostering a culture of harassment and misogyny at the company.

In May 2024, Victoria’s Secret announced the show’s comeback, promising that it would reflect the brand’s updated values.

When And Where To Watch 2024 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show?

The event, held at their flagship store in NYC, began at 7 p.m. EST and was streamed on Amazon Prime Video, Amazon Live, and the brand’s social media platforms. A pre-show, hosted by Tefi Pessoa and Olivia Culpo, aired at 6:30 p.m. EST, with a fan watch party taking place in the Penn District.

What Models Are Returning To 2024 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show?

A number of well-known models returned for the 2024 show, including Adriana Lima, Tyra Banks, Gigi Hadid, Ashley Graham, and Barbara Palvin, among others. Brazilian model Adriana Lima, who retired in 2018 after appearing in 18 shows, confirmed her comeback with a playful video on Instagram. However, Heidi Klum did not participate this year.

Who Will Perform At 2024 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show?

The event featured performances by Cher, K-pop star Lisa, and singer Tyla. Cher, described by Victoria’s Secret as “the mother of fashion,” headlined the show, a performance eagerly anticipated by fans.

ALSO READ: Is Marvel Planning For Deadpool and Wolverine Sequel After Massive Success?   

Filed under

gigi hadid kate moss latest entertainment news Trending news victoria secret show Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show
Advertisement

Also Read

What Is The Age Difference Between Cher And Her Boyfriend Alexander Edwards ? Musician Shares A Child With Ex-Girlfriend Amber Rose

What Is The Age Difference Between Cher And Her Boyfriend Alexander Edwards ? Musician Shares...

Israeli Airstrikes In Southern Gaza Strip Kill At Least 50 People Overnight Including A Family Of 10

Israeli Airstrikes In Southern Gaza Strip Kill At Least 50 People Overnight Including A Family...

Israeli Airstrikes On Gaza Likely To Cause A Damage Between $14-20 Billion, Reveals World Bank

Israeli Airstrikes On Gaza Likely To Cause A Damage Between $14-20 Billion, Reveals World Bank

Lufthansa’s Security Team Once Blocked 128 Jewish Passengers From Boarding, They Now Have To Pay $4 Million In Fine- Here’s Why!

Lufthansa’s Security Team Once Blocked 128 Jewish Passengers From Boarding, They Now Have To Pay...

Priyanka Chopra Makes Her ‘Bollywood Dreams Come True’ In Switzerland With A Sridevi Connect- Here’s How!

Priyanka Chopra Makes Her ‘Bollywood Dreams Come True’ In Switzerland With A Sridevi Connect- Here’s...

Entertainment

What Is The Age Difference Between Cher And Her Boyfriend Alexander Edwards ? Musician Shares A Child With Ex-Girlfriend Amber Rose

What Is The Age Difference Between Cher And Her Boyfriend Alexander Edwards ? Musician Shares

Priyanka Chopra Makes Her ‘Bollywood Dreams Come True’ In Switzerland With A Sridevi Connect- Here’s How!

Priyanka Chopra Makes Her ‘Bollywood Dreams Come True’ In Switzerland With A Sridevi Connect- Here’s

Why Was Francesca Eastwood Arrested? Clint Eastwood’s Daughter Got In BIG Trouble In LA Involving Visible Injuries

Why Was Francesca Eastwood Arrested? Clint Eastwood’s Daughter Got In BIG Trouble In LA Involving

Sick New World 2025: What Is The Origin Of This Hard Rock Music Festival? Check Latest Lineup, Dates And Venue

Sick New World 2025: What Is The Origin Of This Hard Rock Music Festival? Check

Lupita Nyong’o Gets Emotional After Remembering Late Chadwick Boseman: Grief Is Just Love With No Place To Put It

Lupita Nyong’o Gets Emotional After Remembering Late Chadwick Boseman: Grief Is Just Love With No

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Unable To Enjoy A weekend Away From Work? You Might Be Suffering From THIS Mental Health Condition

Unable To Enjoy A weekend Away From Work? You Might Be Suffering From THIS Mental

How Weather Affects Mood And Morality, A Psychological Perspective

How Weather Affects Mood And Morality, A Psychological Perspective

How Are Modern Lifestyles Causing Spine Issues? Find Key Insights & Tips

How Are Modern Lifestyles Causing Spine Issues? Find Key Insights & Tips

Lakme Fashion Week X FDCI Day 5: Shraddha Kapoor Stuns In Pastel Pink Lehenga

Lakme Fashion Week X FDCI Day 5: Shraddha Kapoor Stuns In Pastel Pink Lehenga

How To Maintain Vacation Vibes After Returning Home

How To Maintain Vacation Vibes After Returning Home

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox