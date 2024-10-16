Why Did Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show Return After A Five-Year Hiatus? Here’s How To Watch The Show Featuring Gigi Hadid And Kate Moss

The event featured performances by Cher, K-pop star Lisa, and singer Tyla. Cher, described by Victoria’s Secret as “the mother of fashion,” headlined the show, a performance eagerly anticipated by fans.

The Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show made its highly anticipated return to New York City on Tuesday after a five-year break. The event, which first launched in 1995, had been canceled in 2019 following a series of controversies and criticism over its lack of diversity and inclusivity.

Victoria’s Secret faced backlash, particularly after former marketing officer Edward Razek’s comments in a Vogue interview, where he dismissed the idea of inclusivity on the runway, stating the show was “a fantasy.” Razek later resigned amid accusations of fostering a culture of harassment and misogyny at the company.

In May 2024, Victoria’s Secret announced the show’s comeback, promising that it would reflect the brand’s updated values.

When And Where To Watch 2024 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show?

The event, held at their flagship store in NYC, began at 7 p.m. EST and was streamed on Amazon Prime Video, Amazon Live, and the brand’s social media platforms. A pre-show, hosted by Tefi Pessoa and Olivia Culpo, aired at 6:30 p.m. EST, with a fan watch party taking place in the Penn District.

What Models Are Returning To 2024 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show?

A number of well-known models returned for the 2024 show, including Adriana Lima, Tyra Banks, Gigi Hadid, Ashley Graham, and Barbara Palvin, among others. Brazilian model Adriana Lima, who retired in 2018 after appearing in 18 shows, confirmed her comeback with a playful video on Instagram. However, Heidi Klum did not participate this year.

Who Will Perform At 2024 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show?

The event featured performances by Cher, K-pop star Lisa, and singer Tyla. Cher, described by Victoria’s Secret as “the mother of fashion,” headlined the show, a performance eagerly anticipated by fans.