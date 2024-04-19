Louis Vuitton Premieres Nicolas Ghesquière's 'Voyager' Fashion Show In Shanghai

Renowned fashion house Louis Vuitton unveiled its latest pre-fall collection, dubbed “Voyager,” in a dazzling show held at the Long Museum in Shanghai’s West Bund art district. The event, orchestrated by women’s artistic director Nicolas Ghesquière, showcased an array of designs characterized by asymmetric hemlines and boxy leather vests, captivating the hearts of over 1,000 attendees.

Among the illustrious guests were international luminaries like Cate Blanchett, alongside esteemed local figures such as Zhou Dongyu and Jackson Wang. The venue itself, the Long Museum, designed by Atelier Deshaus, provided a fittingly grand backdrop for the spectacle, with its cavernous concrete expanses amplifying the aura of luxury and creativity.

One of the highlights of the show was the collaboration with Beijing-based artist Sun Yitian, whose intricate paintings of inflated plastic animals, including ducklings, cats, and rabbits, adorned select pieces of the collection. These captivating artworks, seamlessly integrated into the fabric of the garments, added a unique and visually striking dimension to the runway presentation.

In the days leading up to the event, the streets of Shanghai buzzed with anticipation as images of Sun’s work adorned the cityscape, projected onto the facades of malls and adorning walls in trendy shopping and lifestyle districts. This vibrant prelude set the stage for an unforgettable fashion extravaganza that captivated both the local audience and the global fashion community.

The significance of the Shanghai showcase extends beyond the realm of haute couture, reflecting Louis Vuitton’s strategic focus on the Chinese market. With year-on-year sales for the quarter ending in March recording a 3% increase on an organic basis, and Chinese shoppers accounting for a substantial portion of global purchases, the brand’s commitment to cultivating its presence in China is evident.

This isn’t the first time Louis Vuitton has made a splash in China’s dynamic fashion landscape. Last year, the brand’s men’s line, under the creative direction of Pharell Williams, made headlines with a spectacular show in Hong Kong. Williams’ inaugural collection for Louis Vuitton, unveiled during Paris Men’s Fashion Week in June 2023, further solidified the brand’s resonance with Chinese consumers.

As Louis Vuitton continues to innovate and engage with its audience in China and beyond, the “Voyager” show serves as a testament to the brand’s enduring legacy of excellence and its unwavering commitment to pushing the boundaries of fashion and creativity.