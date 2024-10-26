U.P. An Affordable And Safe Tourist Destination For International Tourists

. This surge reflects an increasing confidence among international travelers to explore India, including the rich cultural and historical offerings of Uttar Pradesh.

Indian tourism industry leaders are actively promoting Uttar Pradesh (UP) as a premier travel destination, particularly for tourists from Singapore. Their remarks came during the ITB Asia travel trade show held in Singapore from October 23 to October 25, where they emphasized the growing safety and accessibility of traveling across India.

Rahul Wadhwa, head of CAL India Tours and Travel, highlighted the need to raise global awareness about the diverse attractions in Uttar Pradesh, beyond its most famous landmark, the Taj Mahal in Agra. He noted that he anticipates a 10% growth in the UP travel agency sector, suggesting a rising interest in the region. Wadhwa’s Agra-based business is actively seeking international partnerships to enhance travel arrangements and promote Uttar Pradesh and India as attractive tourist destinations.

The travel industry in India has seen substantial developments in infrastructure, with an increasing number of five-star hotels and ongoing investments in highways, making travel throughout the country—including UP—more seamless for visitors. With 33 years of experience in the industry, Wadhwa emphasized the importance of these improvements in meeting tourists’ expectations.

Technological advancements have also transformed the travel landscape. The industry has shifted from traditional, telex-based communications to more efficient online and mobile app bookings, allowing for faster and more convenient travel arrangements for globetrotters.

Sushil Kumar Singh, managing director of Jatak Travels, reinforced the message that traveling in India is both safe and easy. He dismissed any lingering misconceptions about safety and security in the country, pointing out that UP, like the rest of India, is home to friendly locals and high-quality facilities. Singh asserted that India offers world-class destinations and services, asserting, “We are no less than any other tourist destination.”

He also highlighted a significant post-Covid resurgence in international tourism, reporting a remarkable 200% growth in his business. This surge reflects an increasing confidence among international travelers to explore India, including the rich cultural and historical offerings of Uttar Pradesh.

As the Uttar Pradesh tourism industry continues to evolve and adapt to the changing global landscape, leaders like Wadhwa and Singh are dedicated to showcasing Uttar Pradesh as a safe and inviting destination, ready to welcome travelers from around the world.

