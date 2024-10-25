Disney Adventure Cruise Launches in Singapore 2025 with Marvel & Pixar Fun

Disney Adventure's first Disney ship to be permanently based in Asia, is set to homeport in Singapore starting in 2025.

Disney Cruise Line fans can begin planning their next magical voyage as Disney Adventure, the first Disney ship to be permanently based in Asia, is set to homeport in Singapore starting in 2025. The ship, unveiled at a press conference on June 26, 2024, will offer three- and four-night voyages crafted for families and adult Disney enthusiasts alike.

With a gross tonnage of 208,000, the massive vessel is expected to accommodate up to 6,700 guests, with a crew of approximately 2,500 onboard to enhance the experience. Bookings for the much-anticipated Disney Adventure will open on December 10, 2024, while more details on pricing and exact sailing dates will be available from November 14, 2024.

Exclusive Onboard Experiences

Disney Adventure is designed to be both a journey and a destination, embodying Disney’s storytelling pillars of imagination, discovery, fantasy, and adventure. From cutting-edge attractions to familiar Disney characters, the ship offers a vast array of entertainment options, from live performances and first-run films to karaoke and game shows.

The cruise ship will provide family-friendly spaces and entertainment along with adult-focused relaxation zones, making it an ideal getaway for guests of all ages. Younger guests can explore their own dedicated clubs and activity spaces, while adults enjoy premium dining, spa services, and intimate lounges.

The ship is divided into seven distinct areas, each reflecting a beloved Disney theme and providing unique experiences that bring fan-favorite Disney, Pixar, and Marvel characters to life. Here’s what Disney fans can expect onboard the Disney Adventure:

Disney Imagination Garden

At the heart of Disney Adventure lies the Disney Imagination Garden, an open-air performance venue that blends the magic of Disney with the beauty of nature. Inspired by Disney’s 100-year legacy, this enchanted garden will transport guests through a visual journey, featuring references to iconic Disney films like Moana and The Jungle Book. This vibrant space invites guests to unwind, relax, and immerse themselves in the magic of Disney.

Disney Discovery Reef

Disney Discovery Reef invites families to experience underwater magic inspired by Disney and Pixar’s beloved ocean tales. Guests can shop and dine in this celestial-like retreat inspired by The Little Mermaid, Lilo & Stitch, Finding Nemo, and Luca. Each corner of Disney Discovery Reef is filled with whimsical elements that highlight Disney’s most cherished aquatic characters and tales.

San Fransokyo Street

Bringing the world of Big Hero 6 to life, San Fransokyo Street is a bustling entertainment area modeled after a colorful street market. Here, families can enjoy interactive games, shops, cinemas, and more. The area’s main attraction, Hiro Training Zone, offers an immersive, full-body simulator experience for groups to test their agility in a high-tech, action-packed gaming floor inspired by the animated film.

Wayfinder Bay

Wayfinder Bay provides a serene space for guests to enjoy the ocean breeze with panoramic views of the sky and sea. Influenced by Moana, this sunlit retreat is adorned with Pacific Islands-inspired art, creating a calm and spacious oasis for guests to relax and reflect. It’s the perfect spot to soak up the sun and enjoy casual entertainment with unparalleled ocean views.

Town Square

At the Town Square, guests can immerse themselves in a fairy-tale atmosphere that celebrates Disney royalty. Inspired by enchanted forests, this area brings together beloved Disney princesses in a charming setting with shops, cafes, and themed restaurants. Expect to encounter nods to classic films such as Tangled, Frozen, Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, Cinderella, and The Princess and the Frog.

Marvel Landing

For fans of Marvel, Marvel Landing offers an Avengers-level experience, with new attractions and thrilling adventures. The standout feature of this area is the Ironcycle Test Run, a rollercoaster reaching 820 feet in length and suspended 30 feet above deck, making it the longest at-sea rollercoaster. Guests will feel the excitement as they embark on a heroic journey across the upper deck alongside their favorite Marvel superheroes.

Toy Story Place

Toy Story Place brings the world of Pixar’s Toy Story to life, complete with themed food venues like Pizza Planet and interactive water play areas. Young fans will feel like they’ve stepped into the world of Woody, Buzz Lightyear, and friends, with imaginative and playful details at every turn.

More Details to Come

As Disney Adventure prepares for its maiden voyage, more information on specific dates, cabin details, pricing, and further onboard activities will be released in the coming weeks. This magical journey from Singapore is poised to offer a truly immersive experience for Disney fans of all ages, promising a one-of-a-kind adventure where dreams and storytelling merge on the open seas.