Tuesday, October 1, 2024
we-woman

Disabled British Journalist Crawls On Flight, As Airline Fails To Provide Wheelchair

In a shocking incident, a disabled British journalist was compelled to crawl across the cabin floor of a LOT Polish Airlines flight because the airline did not provide onboard wheelchairs.

Frank Gardner, a seasoned BBC correspondent who lost his legs while reporting in the Middle East in 2004, encountered this distressing situation while returning from Warsaw.

Later, taking to X, Gardner recounted the incident, explaining that he had to use the restroom during the flight but was informed by the crew that no wheelchairs were available on board. This left him with no option but to crawl to the toilet.

In the end, he said, ”It’s 2024, and I’ve just had to crawl along the floor of this LOT Polish Airlines flight because ‘we don’t have onboard wheelchairs. It’s airline policy.’ For someone disabled who can’t walk, this is simply discriminatory,” he added.

Check Post

But, despite his frustration, Gardner acknowledged that the cabin crew was helpful and apologetic under the circumstances, emphasizing that the issue lay with the airline itself. “In fairness to the cabin crew, they did their best. It’s not their fault, but I won’t be flying LOT again until they modernize their services,” Frank stated.

How Netizens Reacted? 

Social media users expressed their sympathy for Gardner’s situation, with one commenting, “Shocking – it’s time airlines are required to provide onboard wheelchairs to operate at international airports.”

Another echoing similar sentiments said “This is tough and degrading for anyone. Thank you for your years of insightful commentary on the Middle East; I admire your resilience.”

So far, LOT Polish Airlines has not yet officially responded to the incident. But, Gardner’s experience has now ignited a discussion regarding the treatment of disabled passengers in the airline industry.

Must Read: Parrot Population Boom In Argentina: Townsfolk Take Action

Filed under

bbc Frank Gardner LOT Polish Airlines NewsX

