Parrot Population Boom In Argentina: Townsfolk Take Action

The small town of Hilario Ascasubi, near Argentina’s eastern Atlantic coast, is dealing with an overwhelming influx of parrots. Thousands of these striking green-yellow-red birds have taken over the area, a situation linked to deforestation in the surrounding hills.

In recent years, the parrots have begun to invade during the autumn and winter months. Locals say that at times, there can be as many as ten parrots for every one of the town’s 5,000 residents. In summer, the birds migrate south to Patagonia’s cliffs for breeding.

ALSO READ: Bangladeshi Fan Tiger Robi Alleges Assault By Kanpur Crowd, Police Refutes Claims

The presence of these parrots has significantly impacted daily life. Images of the birds perched on electric cables and pylons have become common, with flocks flying over buildings at dusk, reminiscent of Alfred Hitchcock’s film The Birds. Ramón Alvarez, a local journalist from Radio Taxi Fm, described the problems caused by the parrots.

Residents have attempted various methods to scare the birds away, including noise-makers and laser lights, but nothing seems to work. The constant screeching and droppings have made living in the town increasingly difficult.

Lera emphasizes the importance of addressing the root issues and advocates for restoring natural habitats. “We need to start to restore our natural environments,” she said. “Until that happens, we must find strategies to coexist peacefully in our towns.”

As Hilario Ascasubi navigates this ecological challenge, residents are left to find solutions that balance their needs with those of their avian neighbors.

MUST READ: How Climate Change Is Fueling Grocery Price Hikes & Rising Food Fraud: What You Need To Know