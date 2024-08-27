Odisha Government To Cull 20,000 Birds Amid Avian Influenza Outbreak

Amidst the outbreak of bird flu being confirmed in Pipli town in Odisha's Puri district, authorities have decided to implement containment measures, which include the culling of over 20,000 birds to prevent the virus from spreading further.

The Animal Husbandry Department has begun the culling process, which is expected to take several days. Local officials are ensuring that all safety protocols are adhered to during this operation.

Additionally, extensive disinfection efforts are underway in the affected areas to control the virus’s spread.

With H5N1 avian influenza detected in several poultry farms, residents of Pipli have been advised to avoid contact with birds and to promptly report any sick or deceased poultry to the authorities.

To further contain the outbreak, a temporary ban has been placed on the sale and transport of poultry products from the region.

Meanwhile, health and veterinary authorities are closely monitoring the situation, focusing on controlling the outbreak and ensuring public safety.

Moreover, the state’s Health and Family Welfare Department has recently informed, that Dr. Nilakantha Mishra, Director of the Public Health Department, has instructed CDMO Puri to remain prepared to protect human health amid the ongoing bird flu outbreak.

Taking to X, it said ‘As two blocks of Puri district, Pipili & Satyabadi, are affected by the outbreak of BirdFlu, Dr Satya Panigrahi, State RRT & Sunita Jena, Epidemiologist, SSU, are directed to proceed to Puri to investigate and ensure the culling operation as per the guidelines.’

(With Inputs From ANI)