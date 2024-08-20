Shortly after, 17 individuals began experiencing severe uneasiness and vomiting, prompting their admission to the community health centre in Chikiti. Among those affected, the condition of five individuals worsened, leading to their transfer to MKCG Medical College and Hospital in Berhampur for advanced treatment.

Local authorities, including Chikiti MLA Manoranjan Dyan Samantra, arrived at the scene to assess the situation. Samantra criticized the excise department for failing to conduct regular raids to curb the sale of illicit liquor, which continues to pose a significant threat to public health in the region.

The incident highlights ongoing concerns about the availability and consumption of unsafe alcohol in rural areas, emphasizing the need for stricter enforcement and community awareness to prevent such tragedies.