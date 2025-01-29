Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Wednesday, January 29, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Wabi-Sabi Lens: Shefali Upadhyay’s Botanical Art Reveals Beauty In Decay

There exists another alphabet, one that whispers from each leaf, sings from every river, and shimmers across every sky. – Dejan Stojanovic

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
wani.jpg

[1/3] - Wani Sabi
wani-sabi.jpg

[2/3] - Wani Sabi
wabi-1.jpg

[3/3] - Wani Sabi

This is the story of an artist who, after retiring, found herself deeply connecting with nature in a fascinating way. Today, I had the opportunity to visit the Indian Habitat Centre, where I was profoundly moved by the evocative collection Wabi-Sabi: The Secret Garden by Shefali Upadhyay. Her art explores the transient beauty of plants, emphasizing texture, form, and decay. Through her work, she strives to reveal the hidden perfection in imperfection—a concept that has earned her a place in the Botanical Art Worldwide 2025 India Exhibition.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

 

Shefali ji’s work invites viewers to rethink the conventional ideals of beauty, which often revolve around perfection. Her paintings celebrate nature’s cycles, where decay is not a sign of death but a graceful part of the process. In our conversation, Shefali ji explained, “A fresh bud or flower is just as beautiful as one that is decaying. Nature is beautiful in every form, and we must not discard something simply because it is decaying.”

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Wabi-Sabi: Beauty in Imperfection

The concept of wabi-sabi—finding beauty in imperfection—is at the heart of Shefali ji’s artistic philosophy. It mirrors nature itself, where nothing is truly perfect, yet everything holds beauty in its own right. In her artworks, even the most decayed specimens possess a haunting elegance. The delicate veins of a wilting petal or the subtle holes in
a leaf tell a story of time. Shefali ji’s approach encourages us to reconsider how we view aging, not just in nature but in ourselves. “I revel in adding stains and subtle holes,” she said, “for it is these flaws that create compelling compositions.” Her work speaks to a universal truth: beauty can be found in the quiet, often overlooked spaces of time.

A Personal Connection with Nature While Shefali ji’s art primarily focuses on botanical subjects, her connection to nature extends beyond flowers. Many of the flowers in her paintings once bloomed in her terrace garden. When they withered, she preserved them in her art. Her love for nature is profound, finding leaves more intriguing than flowers. One of her most striking series involved painting various mango varieties, capturing the individuality of each fruit. “Each mango holds a unique identity, much like a little human being,” she explained.

By painting them, Shefali ji connects with nature in a deeply personal way, reflecting the individuality of every living being. Influences That Shape the Vision When reflecting on her influences, Shefali ji shared the impact of British botanical artists. “One such artist, during a tutorial, taught me the difference between looking and truly seeing. Earlier, I would look at a flower as anyone else might, but now, with patience and time, I’ve learned to hear the stories a botanical subject has to tell. It’s about perception and how one chooses to nurture it,” she explained. Nature’s Lessons and the Call for Sustainability In India, as Shefali ji points out, children are increasingly disconnected from nature.

“We are losing touch with the fundamental lessons nature has to offer,” she lamented. After my conversation with her and observing her simple yet precise artworks, I feel that discussions around sustainability, degrowth, regrowth, and green growth—though ubiquitous—demand a more serious commitment.

Let’s resolve to treat the Earth with compassion and care. Instead of exploiting it, we need to relearn the innocence of a child and recognize our complete dependence on our mother planet.

Filed under

Shefali Upadhyay’s Botanical Art Reveals Wabi-Sabi Lens

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Ibrahim Ali Khan Debuts With Dharma Productions, Internet Reacts, ‘Nepomama’

Ibrahim Ali Khan Debuts With Dharma Productions, Internet Reacts, ‘Nepomama’

Supreme Court Directs Centre To Explore A Comprehensive Law For Domestic Workers’ Rights

Supreme Court Directs Centre To Explore A Comprehensive Law For Domestic Workers’ Rights

RG Kar Rape-Murder Case: SC Directs Hospitals To Regularise Doctors’ Absence During Protests

RG Kar Rape-Murder Case: SC Directs Hospitals To Regularise Doctors’ Absence During Protests

What Will Happen If You Take A Royal Bath Today At Maha Kumbh 2025

What Will Happen If You Take A Royal Bath Today At Maha Kumbh 2025

Here’s Everything You Need To Know About The Only ’10-Star’ Hotel In Dubai

Here’s Everything You Need To Know About The Only ’10-Star’ Hotel In Dubai

Entertainment

Ibrahim Ali Khan Debuts With Dharma Productions, Internet Reacts, ‘Nepomama’

Ibrahim Ali Khan Debuts With Dharma Productions, Internet Reacts, ‘Nepomama’

‘We Don’t Give Houses To Muslims,’ Saif Ali Khan Was Once Told During House Hunt In Mumbai

‘We Don’t Give Houses To Muslims,’ Saif Ali Khan Was Once Told During House Hunt

Rakhi Sawant Wedding Plan: Follow Islamic Traditions In Pakistan, Reception To Be Held In India

Rakhi Sawant Wedding Plan: Follow Islamic Traditions In Pakistan, Reception To Be Held In India

Who Is Dodi Khan? Rakhi Sawant To Marry This Pakistani Actor And Police Officer

Who Is Dodi Khan? Rakhi Sawant To Marry This Pakistani Actor And Police Officer

Elvish Yadav Snake Venom Case: Why Has PFA Activist Filed New FIR Against The YouTuber

Elvish Yadav Snake Venom Case: Why Has PFA Activist Filed New FIR Against The YouTuber

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Lifestyle

Paris Bestows Knighthood On Dior’s British Designer Kim Jones

Paris Bestows Knighthood On Dior’s British Designer Kim Jones

Nita Ambani Dazzles At Trump’s Pre-Inauguration Dinner In A Stunning Jamewar Sari, Crafted Over 1,900 Hours

Nita Ambani Dazzles At Trump’s Pre-Inauguration Dinner In A Stunning Jamewar Sari, Crafted Over 1,900

Anxiety Hits Young Employees Hard: 9 In 10 Under 25 Face Mental Health Challenges

Anxiety Hits Young Employees Hard: 9 In 10 Under 25 Face Mental Health Challenges

Reusing Leftover Onions From One Plate To Another! Viral Video Leaves Netizens In Shock

Reusing Leftover Onions From One Plate To Another! Viral Video Leaves Netizens In Shock

Work Smarter, Live Healthier: Office Lifestyle Hacks You Must Need To Try

Work Smarter, Live Healthier: Office Lifestyle Hacks You Must Need To Try

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox