Breaking News Today LIVE & Latest Updates (17 May 2026): PM Modi Congratulates Iraq PM, Dutch Industry Leaders Hail India As Key Hub For Growth, Investment

Breaking News Today LIVE & Latest Updates (17 May 2026) (Photo: AI)

Breaking News Today LIVE & Latest Updates (17 May 2026): Dutch business leaders praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s economic vision, and they also pointed to more and more openings in semiconductors infrastructure trade and logistics after a CEO Round Table on Economic Ties. A bunch of executives, including Boudewijn Siemons from the Port of Rotterdam Authority, said they felt impressed by Modi’s energy determination, and they mentioned that India and the Netherlands really have strong potential to expand economic cooperation. Christophe Fouquet of ASML , meanwhile highlighted a strategic partnership with Tata Electronics as a sign of India’s rising semiconductor ambitions . And Keith Svendsen from APM Terminals emphasised that there is tangible progress in shipbuilding container manufacturing, and infrastructure investments that match the earlier commitments discussed with Modi, during those talks.

APM Terminals CEO Keith Svendsen also, underscored the importance of a potential India–EU trade agreement for strengthening long term business relations. He said his company is actively moving ahead on initiatives in India, like port development, logistics infrastructure, and training centres for workforce development. Dick Richelle of Vopak praised India’s transformation, over the past decade, and he noted he is confident in continued cooperation between India, the Netherlands, and the European Union, especially in areas that demand large scale infrastructure investment. Prime Minister Modi, speaking to the CEOs, said more than 300 Dutch companies are already part of India’s growth narrative, calling the Netherlands India’s largest European investor and second-largest trading partner, all together.

Meanwhile, PM Modi congratulated Ali Falih Kadhim al-Zaidi on taking office as Prime Minister of Iraq , and he again reaffirmed India’s commitment for strengthening bilateral relations , not just in words but in practical cooperation too. Tom Barrack, the US Ambassador to Turkiye, and also Special Envoy for Syria , welcomed Iraq’s new government as well. He said Washington is prepared for collaboration on stability, prosperity and counter-terrorism , with the same urgency. Barrack stressed that the United States backs a sovereign and steady Iraq ,one that works alongside the international community. Iraq’s parliament approved al-Zaidi’s government on May 14, and the new leadership pledged to increase state control over weapons. This was mentioned alongside continuing regional security worries tied to Iran-backed groups , and wider geopolitical tensions across the Middle East.