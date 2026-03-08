LIVE | IND vs NZ Live Score Today T20 World Cup 2026 Final Live Match Updates: Axar Patel’s Triple Blow Chokes New Zealand in 256 Chase; India on Top in Ahmedabad | NZ 128/6 in 13 Overs vs IND 255/5

IND vs NZ Live Score Today T20 World Cup 2026 Match Updates: Catch IND vs NZ Live score, live cricket score, IND vs NZ T20 live updates and ball-by-ball commentary of India vs New Zealand of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 final in Ahmedabad here on NewsX. You can watch live streaming of the IND vs NZ final on the OTT platform and mobile app Jio Hotstar.
IND vs NZ T20 Live Score T20 World Cup 2026 Today Match Live Updates: OUT! Axar Patel’s triple strikes, Jasprit Bumrah and Varun Chakarvarthy’s contribution in the wicket column put India on the verge of a famous win over New Zealand in the T20 World Cup 2026 final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday. This will be India’s third T20 World Cup title. Stay tuned for IND vs NZ live score, live cricket score, IND vs NZ live cricket score, live score, IND vs NZ live match updates, key moments, and real-time coverage from this blockbuster IND vs NZ encounter here on NewsX.
Earlier, Sanju Samson’s breathtaking knock of 89, Ishan Kishan’s (54), and Abhishek Sharma’s (52) crucial fifties powered India to a massive total of 255/5 in 20 overs against New Zealand Samson, who top-scored for India, once again missing out on a well-deserved hundred in the T20 World Cup 2026, while opener Abhishek Sharma also returned to form in style, scoring an 18-ball half-century, to lead India’s blazing start against the Black Caps.
TOSS — Earlier, New Zealand captain Mitchell Santner wins the toss as the Black Caps decided to bowl first against India. The closing ceremony of the T20 World Cup 2026 Final is currently underway at the Narendra Modi Stadium, with fans inside the iconic venue witnessing a star-studded musical celebration ahead of the summit clash.
International pop sensation Ricky Martin headlines the ceremony, while popular Indian performers Sukhbir Singh and Falguni Pathak are also set to entertain the packed crowd with their high-energy performances. The gates of the stadium had opened earlier in the afternoon to allow fans to take their seats for the grand spectacle, as the musical performances set the stage for the highly anticipated final of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026.
The blockbuster clash at the Narendra Modi Stadium is more than just a title decider for India — it is also an opportunity to bury painful memories from November 19, 2023, when Australia defeated India in the ODI World Cup final at the same venue.
India Probable XI: Suryakumar Yadav (C), Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (wk), Ishan Kishan, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Shivam Dube, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah and Arshdeep Singh.
New Zealand Probable XI: Tim Seifert (wk), Finn Allen, Rachin Ravindra, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner (C), Cole McConchie, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson.
YOU CANNOT DO THAT, ISHAN KISHAN! 😱
A inspiring moment on the field! Rachin Ravindra walks back, #TeamIndia on top! 🔥
OUT! Dragged on! Things are going from bad to worse for New Zealand. Pandya fires in a 135kph length ball slanting away outside off. Chapman stayed rooted to the crease and tried to slash it square, but got a thick inside edge that deflected back onto the stumps. India firmly in control. New Zealand 72/4 in 8 overs vs India (255/5) in Ahmedabad!
OUT! Axar strikes and the leg stump goes for a walk! A clever slider from the spinner, and Phillips had no clue. He tried to play it straight, but the ball dipped late, skidded on after pitching and beat him all ends up to crash into the leg stump. Axar throws his hands up in delight as the New Zealand fans sit stunned. NZ 47/3 in 5 overs vs IND (255/5) in Ahmedabad
Need a breakthrough? Call #AxarPatel 🔥
Massive wicket as the dangerous Finn Allen departs for just 9(7) 👏
OUT! Rachin Ravindra is gone for 1, Jasprit Bumrah strikes! Brilliant catch from Kishan at fine leg! Bumrah bowled a 121kph length delivery on leg stump and Ravindra went for the pick-up flick, but miscued it off the thick inside half. Bumrah is absolutely delighted as India strike again. New Zealand 36/2 in 4 overs vs India (255/5) in Ahmedabad