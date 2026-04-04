Bengaluru Revenge: Sacked Employee’s Husband Storms Salon And Attacks Owner With Aides; Incident Caught on Camera | WATCH

A shocking incident of workplace dispute turning violent has emerged from Bengaluru, where a salon owner was allegedly assaulted by the husband of a sacked employee. The attack, which took place on March 28, has raised concerns over escalating retaliation in professional disputes.

Bengaluru attack: Accused Storms Salon With Aides

According to the First Information Report (FIR), the incident occurred around 5:40 pm at Skin Shine Unisex Salon in the Avalahalli area of North Bengaluru. The accused, identified as the husband of former employee Sushma, allegedly entered the salon along with four to five associates.

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A video from a salon in Avalahalli, Bengaluru is going viral on social media. The husband became so angry over his wife being fired that he lifted and threw the salon owner to the ground.#Bengaluru #ViralVideo #Fight #Salon #HusbandWife #Job #NewsX pic.twitter.com/YPGYhjMc1B — NewsX World (@NewsX) April 4, 2026







Eyewitness accounts and the complaint suggest that the group created chaos inside the premises before launching a physical assault on the owner, Mohan Kumar. The attackers allegedly used abusive language, issued threats, and assaulted the victim.

Bengaluru attack: Owner, Wife Allegedly Attacked

The situation turned more serious when Mohan Kumar’s wife, Srija, tried to intervene and stop the assault. She was also allegedly manhandled and attacked by the group. The brutal nature of the incident reportedly left the salon owner injured and hospitalised.

Bengaluru attack: CCTV Footage Captures Assault

The entire incident was captured on CCTV cameras installed at the salon, providing crucial evidence for the investigation. The footage is expected to play a key role in identifying the accused and establishing the sequence of events.

Dispute Linked to Employee’s Termination

Police officials said the attack appears to be linked to earlier tensions following Sushma’s termination from the salon. What began as a workplace decision reportedly escalated into a violent confrontation, highlighting the intensity of the dispute.

A case has been registered at the Avalahalli Police Station, and authorities have launched a search operation to trace the accused, who are currently absconding. Police are working to piece together the exact sequence of events and have assured that further investigation is underway.

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