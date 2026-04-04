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Home > Sports News > GT vs RR Weather Report IPL 2026: Will Rain Play Spoilsport in Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals Clash at Narendra Modi Stadium?

GT vs RR Weather Report IPL 2026: Will Rain Play Spoilsport in Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals Clash at Narendra Modi Stadium?

Rain looms as a serious concern for the match in Ahmedabad in the GTvs RR IPL 2026 Game. Weather interruptions could play a decisive role in shaping the outcome of this high-stakes encounter.

Ahmedabad Rains (Image Credits : X)
Ahmedabad Rains (Image Credits : X)

Published By: Shubham Madaan
Published: April 4, 2026 18:33:04 IST

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GT vs RR Weather Report IPL 2026: Will Rain Play Spoilsport in Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals Clash at Narendra Modi Stadium?

A thrilling Saturday evening awaits Ahmedabad as the Narendra Modi Stadium is likely to become a paradise for big hitters when the Rajasthan Royals will face the Gujarat Titans on April 4 in the Indian Premier League 2026. Both teams have strong batting line-ups, so a high-scoring game is expected by most.

15-year-old teenager from Bihar, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, who has been making waves with his fearless style, is likely to be the centre of attention. This game is very important for the kid who got last season’s headlines with the fastest IPL century against the same opponents. During his innings of the day, Sooryavanshi surprised everyone after scoring a 35-ball hundred against a top-class bowling lineup comprising Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, and Rashid Khan, spectacularly announcing his presence on the big stage.

GT vs RR IPL 2026: Pitch & Conditions

The surface at the Narendra Modi Stadium is expected to be a batting-friendly one, with a red-soil pitch offering consistent pace and bounce. Traditionally known for high-scoring encounters, the venue could once again produce a run-heavy contest, with a first-innings total in the 170–180 range likely to be competitive.

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Dew is expected to play a crucial role later in the evening, making it difficult for bowlers to grip the ball in the second innings. As a result, teams winning the toss are likely to prefer chasing.

Weather Report

The weather in Ahmedabad is expected to remain warm and clear, with temperatures dropping slightly from around 28°C at the start to approximately 26°C by the end of the match, ensuring ideal conditions for a full game.

GT vs RR IPL 2026: Head-to-Head Record

Matches: 8
GT wins: 6
RR wins: 2
Last meeting: April 2025 (RR won)

GT vs RR IPL 2026: Predicted Playing XIs

Gujarat Titans (GT)
Shubman Gill (c), Jos Buttler (wk), Sai Sudharsan, Washington Sundar, Glenn Phillips, M Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Kagiso Rabada / Jason Holder, Mohammed Siraj, Ashok Sharma
Impact Player: Prasidh Krishna / Sai Kishore

Rajasthan Royals (RR)
Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Riyan Parag (c), Shimron Hetmyer, Donovan Ferreira, Ravindra Jadeja, Jofra Archer, Ravi Bishnoi, Nandre Burger, Sandeep Sharma

Also Read: GT vs RR Live Streaming IPL 2026: When and Where to Watch Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals Match For Free Online and On TV?

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GT vs RR Weather Report IPL 2026: Will Rain Play Spoilsport in Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals Clash at Narendra Modi Stadium?

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GT vs RR Weather Report IPL 2026: Will Rain Play Spoilsport in Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals Clash at Narendra Modi Stadium?
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GT vs RR Weather Report IPL 2026: Will Rain Play Spoilsport in Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals Clash at Narendra Modi Stadium?
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