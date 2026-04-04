LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
artemis ii donald trump Bengaluru vs Chennai Delhi weather today Assembly Elections 2026 US Iran war Khawaja Asif Dayalpur murder case fair tragedy India artemis ii donald trump Bengaluru vs Chennai Delhi weather today Assembly Elections 2026 US Iran war Khawaja Asif Dayalpur murder case fair tragedy India artemis ii donald trump Bengaluru vs Chennai Delhi weather today Assembly Elections 2026 US Iran war Khawaja Asif Dayalpur murder case fair tragedy India artemis ii donald trump Bengaluru vs Chennai Delhi weather today Assembly Elections 2026 US Iran war Khawaja Asif Dayalpur murder case fair tragedy India
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
artemis ii donald trump Bengaluru vs Chennai Delhi weather today Assembly Elections 2026 US Iran war Khawaja Asif Dayalpur murder case fair tragedy India artemis ii donald trump Bengaluru vs Chennai Delhi weather today Assembly Elections 2026 US Iran war Khawaja Asif Dayalpur murder case fair tragedy India artemis ii donald trump Bengaluru vs Chennai Delhi weather today Assembly Elections 2026 US Iran war Khawaja Asif Dayalpur murder case fair tragedy India artemis ii donald trump Bengaluru vs Chennai Delhi weather today Assembly Elections 2026 US Iran war Khawaja Asif Dayalpur murder case fair tragedy India
LIVE TV
Home > Sports News > GT vs RR Live Streaming IPL 2026: When and Where to Watch Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals Match For Free Online and On TV?

GT vs RR Live Streaming IPL 2026: When and Where to Watch Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals Match For Free Online and On TV?

Check GT vs RR IPL 2026 live streaming and broadcast details, including where to watch Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals in India for free.

GT vs RR: Live Streaming (Image Credits: X)
GT vs RR: Live Streaming (Image Credits: X)

Published By: Shubham Madaan
Published: April 4, 2026 17:48:29 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

GT vs RR Live Streaming IPL 2026: When and Where to Watch Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals Match For Free Online and On TV?

A thrilling Saturday evening awaits Ahmedabad as the Narendra Modi Stadium is likely to become a paradise for big hitters when Rajasthan Royals will face Gujarat Titans on April 4 in the Indian Premier League 2026. Both teams having strong-batting line-ups, a high-scoring game is expected by most.

15-year-old teenager from Bihar Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, who has been making waves with his fearless style, is likely to be the center of attention. This game is very important for the kid who got last season’s headlines with a fastest IPL century against the same opponents.

During his innings of the day, Sooryavanshi surprised everyone after scoring a 35-ball hundred against a top-class bowling lineup comprising Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, and Rashid Khan, spectacularly announcing his presence on the big stage.

You Might Be Interested In

GT vs RR IPL 2026: Streaming Details

When will the GT vs RR IPL 2026 match take place?

The GT vs RR, IPL 2026 match will take place on the 4th of April, 2026. 

When will the GT vs RR IPL 2026 match start?

The GT vs RR, IPL 2026 match will start at 7:30 PM IST.

Where will the GT vs RR IPL 2026 match be played?

The GT vs RR, IPL 2026, will be played at 7:30 PM IST. The toss at Narendra Modi Stadium between the Gujarat Titans and the Rajasthan Royals will take place at 7:00 PM IST.

Where to watch the GT vs RR IPL 2026 Match in India?

The GT vs RR, IPL 2026, can be broadcast on the Star Sports TV Channel and can be live-streamed on the JioHotstar app.

Where to watch the GT vs RR IPL 2026 Match For Free?

Service providers like Airtel and Jio offer plans to their customers that include Jiootstar. This will allow the users to watch IPL 2026 for free alongside the plans provided by their service providers. 

GT vs RR: Predicted XI

The Gujarat Titans are expected to field a strong and balanced lineup led by Shubman Gill. Their predicted XI includes Sai Sudharsan, Jos Buttler (wk), Washington Sundar, Glenn Phillips, Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, either Kagiso Rabada or Jason Holder, along with Ashok Sharma and Mohammed Siraj. Prasidh Krishna is likely to feature as the impact player.

Meanwhile, the Rajasthan Royals could go in with an exciting mix of youth and experience. Their predicted XI includes Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel (wk), captain Riyan Parag, Shimron Hetmyer, Ravindra Jadeja, Jofra Archer, Ravi Bishnoi, Sandeep Sharma, Nandre Burger, and Brijesh Sharma. Donovan Ferreira is expected to be their impact player.

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: GTiplIPL 2026RR

RELATED News

RCB vs CSK: Jacob Duffy And Anshul Kamboj Take Huge Jumps In Rankings — Who Are The Top Wicket-Takers In IPL 2026?

RCB vs CSK IPL 2026: Royal Challengers Bengaluru Beat Chennai Super Kings By 43 Runs

IPL 2026 Points Table After Royal Challengers Bengaluru Beat Chennai Super Kings — Check Latest Standings on April 5 — RCB, CSK, LSG, SRH, GT, RR, DC, MI, PBKS, KKR

PSL 2026 Points Table After Steve Smith Shines For Multan Sultans vs Quetta Gladiators: Check Latest Standings On April 5 — LQ, MS, KRK, PSZ, ISU, QTG, RWP, HYDK

RCB vs CSK IPL 2026: Bhuvneshwar Kumar Hits Double Century, Surpasses Jasprit Bumrah and Dwayne Bravo In Huge Feat

LATEST NEWS

Did Donald Trump Threaten Nuclear Strike On Iran? What His ‘Tuesday 8 PM Eastern Time’ Message Means

Panic In San Marcos: Massive Wildfire Threatens California State University San Marcos, Evacuations Ordered

Tensions Surge As Trump Issues 8 PM Tuesday Ultimatum; Iran Told To Reopen Strait Or Risk Major Conflict Ahead

WATCH: Massive Blaze Erupts At Russia’s Novorossiysk Port After Ukrainian Drone Attack, Shockwaves Felt Across The Black Sea

Libya Coast Tragedy: Migrant Boat Capsizes At Sea, Two Dead Confirmed As Dozens Remain Missing Amid Rescue Efforts

The Boys Season 5: Release Date Mystery Deepens As Fans Await The Final Chapter, When And Where Can You Watch It?

Shots Fired Near White House Send Shockwaves As Secret Service Hunts Suspect After Lafayette Park Shooting

Pakistan Storm Horror: 45 Dead, 105 Injured In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa As Rain Triggers Multiple Fatal Accidents

Patna Station Horror: Arunachal Dance Troupe Denied Basic Rights, Faces Racism; Disturbing Clip Goes Viral

RCB vs CSK IPL 2026: Bhuvneshwar Kumar Hits Double Century, Surpasses Jasprit Bumrah and Dwayne Bravo In Huge Feat

GT vs RR Live Streaming IPL 2026: When and Where to Watch Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals Match For Free Online and On TV?

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

GT vs RR Live Streaming IPL 2026: When and Where to Watch Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals Match For Free Online and On TV?

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

GT vs RR Live Streaming IPL 2026: When and Where to Watch Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals Match For Free Online and On TV?
GT vs RR Live Streaming IPL 2026: When and Where to Watch Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals Match For Free Online and On TV?
GT vs RR Live Streaming IPL 2026: When and Where to Watch Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals Match For Free Online and On TV?
GT vs RR Live Streaming IPL 2026: When and Where to Watch Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals Match For Free Online and On TV?

QUICK LINKS