GT vs RR Live Streaming IPL 2026: When and Where to Watch Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals Match For Free Online and On TV?

A thrilling Saturday evening awaits Ahmedabad as the Narendra Modi Stadium is likely to become a paradise for big hitters when Rajasthan Royals will face Gujarat Titans on April 4 in the Indian Premier League 2026. Both teams having strong-batting line-ups, a high-scoring game is expected by most.

15-year-old teenager from Bihar Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, who has been making waves with his fearless style, is likely to be the center of attention. This game is very important for the kid who got last season’s headlines with a fastest IPL century against the same opponents.

During his innings of the day, Sooryavanshi surprised everyone after scoring a 35-ball hundred against a top-class bowling lineup comprising Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, and Rashid Khan, spectacularly announcing his presence on the big stage.

GT vs RR IPL 2026: Streaming Details

When will the GT vs RR IPL 2026 match take place?

The GT vs RR, IPL 2026 match will take place on the 4th of April, 2026.

When will the GT vs RR IPL 2026 match start?

The GT vs RR, IPL 2026 match will start at 7:30 PM IST.

Where will the GT vs RR IPL 2026 match be played?

The GT vs RR, IPL 2026, will be played at 7:30 PM IST. The toss at Narendra Modi Stadium between the Gujarat Titans and the Rajasthan Royals will take place at 7:00 PM IST.

Where to watch the GT vs RR IPL 2026 Match in India?

The GT vs RR, IPL 2026, can be broadcast on the Star Sports TV Channel and can be live-streamed on the JioHotstar app.

Where to watch the GT vs RR IPL 2026 Match For Free?

Service providers like Airtel and Jio offer plans to their customers that include Jiootstar. This will allow the users to watch IPL 2026 for free alongside the plans provided by their service providers.

GT vs RR: Predicted XI

The Gujarat Titans are expected to field a strong and balanced lineup led by Shubman Gill. Their predicted XI includes Sai Sudharsan, Jos Buttler (wk), Washington Sundar, Glenn Phillips, Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, either Kagiso Rabada or Jason Holder, along with Ashok Sharma and Mohammed Siraj. Prasidh Krishna is likely to feature as the impact player.

Meanwhile, the Rajasthan Royals could go in with an exciting mix of youth and experience. Their predicted XI includes Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel (wk), captain Riyan Parag, Shimron Hetmyer, Ravindra Jadeja, Jofra Archer, Ravi Bishnoi, Sandeep Sharma, Nandre Burger, and Brijesh Sharma. Donovan Ferreira is expected to be their impact player.