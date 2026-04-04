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Home > Regionals News > Maharashtra Shocker: 22-Year-Old Chandrapur Man Strangles Girlfriend To Death With Charger Cable, Tries To Pass Murder Off As Suicide

Maharashtra Shocker: 22-Year-Old Chandrapur Man Strangles Girlfriend To Death With Charger Cable, Tries To Pass Murder Off As Suicide

A 22-year-old man in Chandrapur killed his girlfriend by strangling her with a charger cable after a fight and tried to stage it as suicide.

Maharashtra man strangles girlfriend to death with a charger (Image: Representative photo)
Maharashtra man strangles girlfriend to death with a charger (Image: Representative photo)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: April 4, 2026 14:45:43 IST

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Maharashtra Shocker: 22-Year-Old Chandrapur Man Strangles Girlfriend To Death With Charger Cable, Tries To Pass Murder Off As Suicide

A young man living in Maharashtra’s Chandrapur district was arrested for murdering his girlfriend in chilling circumstances and attempting to stage it as a suicide. However, the truth was uncovered twenty days after the incident when the post-mortem was completed and the cause of death was determined to be strangulation. 

According to reports, the Chandrapur man charged with this crime is identified as 22-year-old Ankesh Yogesh Bahirwar. He was dating 29-year-old Priyanka Wandhar. 

Chandrapur Murder: A Relationship Turned Sour

Reports say that the couple lived together in an apartment on the upper floor of Priyanka’s house, they had been living separately from her husband for some time and had established a new life together. However, their relationship has deteriorated significantly since the time they moved in together.

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According to police, the couple had been involved in numerous arguments lately, many of which involved Ankesh’s family. Priyanka attempted to control who Ankesh talked to and stop him from having contact with his family. These “petty disputes” continued to escalate until they reached a breaking point on March 14, 2026, resulting in Priyanka’s murder.

As per reports, Ankesh and Priyanka had a fight in the early evening of the day of her death, with him choking her to death with the cord to a cellphone charger after getting an idea of what to do with the body. 

Chandrapur Murder: The Staged Suicide Attempt

A few hours later, Ankesh thought up a plan for how to cover up what he had done: he called Priyanka’s father, lied to him about Priyanka’s sudden loss of consciousness, and suggested she possibly had committed suicide. Priyanka’s family family rushed to the house and took her to the hospital, but, unfortunately, when they arrived the doctors said she was dead when they found her, as per reports. 

At first, everyone believed that Ankesh’s story about Priyanka being dead was true. Because there were no signs of struggle and Priyanka had been experiencing personal problems, the initial investigation into Priyanka’s death was treated as a suicide. The child was taken to the medical examiner for a postmortem examinations and the subsequent three weeks passed while the lab processed the results.

Chandrapur Murder: The Postmortem Reveals The Truth

According to reports, On April 3, 2026, a turning point occurred in the case after the autopsy results were made public. The medical examiners determined that Priyanka died not of natural causes or from self-harm, but rather as a direct result of homicide. It was determined that the cause of death was strangulation, providing the police with conclusive evidence that had been withheld for 20 days.

According to reports, once enough evidence was obtained, the police brought in Ankesh to question him. Following extensive interrogation, his initial statement was disproved. Officials allege that during his last interrogation he confessed to committing the crime and provided a detailed analysis of the use of the charger cable in the strangulation that occurred during their altercation.

Chandrapur Murder: Evidence and Arrest

After receiving a confession, police returned to the site of the crime and recovered both the mobile charger cable and the power strip which were used to commit the murder. Ankesh Bahirwar is now formally charged with murder, and police continue to carefully examine the evidence to ensure that further details were not missed during their investigation, which lasted 20 days.

This case is a tragic reminder of how quickly domestic disputes can turn deadly. It also highlights how important forensic evidence is in solving crimes that might otherwise be dismissed as accidents or suicides.

Also Read: Andhra Pradesh Horror: 35-Year-Old Government Employee Gagged And Raped At Knifepoint In Her Home, Assaulted With Iron Rod After HIV Disclosure   

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Maharashtra Shocker: 22-Year-Old Chandrapur Man Strangles Girlfriend To Death With Charger Cable, Tries To Pass Murder Off As Suicide

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Maharashtra Shocker: 22-Year-Old Chandrapur Man Strangles Girlfriend To Death With Charger Cable, Tries To Pass Murder Off As Suicide

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Maharashtra Shocker: 22-Year-Old Chandrapur Man Strangles Girlfriend To Death With Charger Cable, Tries To Pass Murder Off As Suicide
Maharashtra Shocker: 22-Year-Old Chandrapur Man Strangles Girlfriend To Death With Charger Cable, Tries To Pass Murder Off As Suicide
Maharashtra Shocker: 22-Year-Old Chandrapur Man Strangles Girlfriend To Death With Charger Cable, Tries To Pass Murder Off As Suicide
Maharashtra Shocker: 22-Year-Old Chandrapur Man Strangles Girlfriend To Death With Charger Cable, Tries To Pass Murder Off As Suicide

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