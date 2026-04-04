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Home > World News > Iran’s Bushehr Nuclear Plant Attacked By US, Israel: Is There A Spike In Radiation Levels? Tehran Says ‘Radioactive Fallout…’

Iran’s Bushehr Nuclear Plant Attacked By US, Israel: Is There A Spike In Radiation Levels? Tehran Says ‘Radioactive Fallout…’

Iran’s only operational nuclear facility at Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant was struck by a projectile on Saturday morning. Iranian media reported that the blast occurred near the fence of the nuclear complex. The International Atomic Energy Agency confirmed the incident.

Projectile hits Iran’s Bushehr nuclear plant perimeter, killing one staff member. IAEA says no radiation increase after fourth strike. Photo: Gemini.
Projectile hits Iran’s Bushehr nuclear plant perimeter, killing one staff member. IAEA says no radiation increase after fourth strike. Photo: Gemini.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: April 4, 2026 18:52:51 IST

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Iran’s Bushehr Nuclear Plant Attacked By US, Israel: Is There A Spike In Radiation Levels? Tehran Says ‘Radioactive Fallout…’

Iran’s Bushehr nuclear power plant was struck by a projectile on Saturday morning, according to Iranian media reports. The strike reportedly caused damage within the facility’s perimeter and resulted in one fatality.

Iran’s Tasnim news agency reported that the projectile hit the plant’s perimeter fence. The resulting blast and shrapnel caused damage to nearby buildings and killed one staff member.

However, the report noted that the main sections of the nuclear facility were not affected by the strike.

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Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant Attacked For The Fourth Time 

Reports say the strike marks the fourth time the Bushehr facility has come under attack during the ongoing conflict that began on February 28.

The Bushehr plant is Iran’s only operational nuclear power facility. It is located in the city of Bushehr, which has a population of around 250,000 people, and is considered one of the country’s most significant industrial and military hubs.

Bushehr Attack: Is There An Increase In Nuclear Radiation Level?

Following the incident, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said that there had been no increase in radiation levels.

In a statement posted on the US social media platform X, the UN nuclear watchdog said that IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi had expressed concern about the reported attack.

“IAEA chief Rafael Grossi expresses deep concern about the reported incident and says NPP (nuclear power plant) sites or nearby areas must never be attacked, noting that auxiliary site buildings may contain vital safety equipment,” the agency said.

Iran Criticises Attacks on Bushehr Nuclear Facility

Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said the Bushehr facility had been “bombed” four times since the war erupted and criticised what he described as a lack of concern for its safety.

Araghchi also warned of the potential consequences of any radioactive fallout from such strikes.

“Radioactive fallout will end life in GCC [Gulf Cooperation Council] capitals, not Tehran. Attacks on our petrochemicals also convey real objectives,” he said.

Also Read: What Is SERE? How This Elite, Secret Military Training Could Help US Rescue Its Missing Pilot In Iran

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Iran’s Bushehr Nuclear Plant Attacked By US, Israel: Is There A Spike In Radiation Levels? Tehran Says ‘Radioactive Fallout…’

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Iran’s Bushehr Nuclear Plant Attacked By US, Israel: Is There A Spike In Radiation Levels? Tehran Says ‘Radioactive Fallout…’

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Iran’s Bushehr Nuclear Plant Attacked By US, Israel: Is There A Spike In Radiation Levels? Tehran Says ‘Radioactive Fallout…’
Iran’s Bushehr Nuclear Plant Attacked By US, Israel: Is There A Spike In Radiation Levels? Tehran Says ‘Radioactive Fallout…’
Iran’s Bushehr Nuclear Plant Attacked By US, Israel: Is There A Spike In Radiation Levels? Tehran Says ‘Radioactive Fallout…’
Iran’s Bushehr Nuclear Plant Attacked By US, Israel: Is There A Spike In Radiation Levels? Tehran Says ‘Radioactive Fallout…’

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