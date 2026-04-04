What Is SERE? How This Elite, Secret Military Training Could Help US Rescue Its Missing Pilot In Iran

A search operation is underway in southwestern Iran after two American fighter jets were downed, leaving one pilot from a two-seater F-15E still missing in Iranian territory. Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has launched a manhunt, while local authorities have promised rewards for anyone who captures or kills what they described as “forces of the hostile enemy.”

IRGC Hunt For Second Missing Pilot Intensifies in Southwestern Iran

The hunt for the missing American pilot began after Iranian forces brought down two US fighter jets. According to officials, the regional governor has announced that anyone who captures or eliminates the enemy personnel involved will receive a commendation and reward.

The aircraft involved in the incident was an F-15E fighter jet carrying two crew members. US officials confirmed that one of the crew members was successfully rescued on Friday.

First US Fighter Jet Loss in 23 Years

This is a significant setback for the United States. It si for the first time that American fighter jets have been shot down during the current war that began when the United States and Israel launched strikes on Tehran on February 28.

It is also the first time in 23 years that an American military aircraft has been downed in any conflict.

🚨 Update: The second missing American pilot is confirmed to have made contact with US forces today using encrypted radio communication. Operations to rescue the pilot are currently ongoing and will continue into the night. Source: N12 pic.twitter.com/kWCm2udulA — OSINT Analyst | Epic Fury Coverage | China/Taiwan (@OSINTWarMonitor) April 3, 2026

Has Iran Taken The Second Missing US Pilot As Hostage?

The disappearance of the pilot could potentially escalate into a hostage situation for the United States.

This development comes just days after President Donald Trump warned that Iran could be bombed “back to the Stone Age.” In response, Iran has fired missiles and circulated memes online, contributing to what analysts describe as a stalemate both in military terms and in the battle for public opinion.

Military experts believe the missing pilot may have a survival advantage because the search-and-rescue effort is taking place at night.

How US Can Rescue The Missing Pilot

US forces possess advanced night-vision systems and infrared communication technology, which could help them locate the pilot while keeping the individual concealed from hostile forces.

“We own the night,” retired Marine combat pilot Capt. Ron Alvarado told The NY Post. “Hopefully, he or she will be rescued by morning.”

He added that nighttime conditions are often ideal for such operations.

“Night is the best [for rescues] because you can’t be seen. Dawn and dusk are also good periods of time because you can see, but not necessarily be seen,” Alvarado said.

SERE: How Combat Search and Rescue Operations Work

The missing crew member is likely relying on specialised military training known as “SERE” – Survival, Evasion, Resistance and Escape.

The training is designed to help pilots survive in hostile environments, evade capture, resist interrogation if detained, and ultimately escape.

Such training may prove particularly useful given the challenging terrain, described as a hot and wide-open desert environment.

Despite the rescue protocols and survival training, experts say it is still impossible to predict the pilot’s chances of survival.

“It’s a 50-50 situation – we don’t know where the person is, if they have injuries or are surrounded by the enemy,” Alvarado told NY Post.

He also raised concerns about whether the pilot still has access to critical survival resources.

“Is their radio working? Do they have enough water?” he asked.

Also Read: Did US And Iran Find The Second Missing Pilot? Here’s What IRGC, American Military Said