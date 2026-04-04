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Home > Regionals News > Who Was Anil Rathod? Karnataka Ex-Minister’s Son-In-Law Brutally Killed Inside Kalaburagi Office, Police Suspect Known Attackers

Who Was Anil Rathod? Karnataka Ex-Minister’s Son-In-Law Brutally Killed Inside Kalaburagi Office, Police Suspect Known Attackers

Anil Rathod, a businessman and son-in-law of a former Karnataka minister, was hacked to death by three attackers inside his office in Kalaburagi.

Who Was Anil Rathod? (Image: X)
Who Was Anil Rathod? (Image: X)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: April 4, 2026 16:02:27 IST

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Who Was Anil Rathod? Karnataka Ex-Minister’s Son-In-Law Brutally Killed Inside Kalaburagi Office, Police Suspect Known Attackers

A shocking murder occurred in Karnataka’s Kalaburagi when Anil Rathod, an entrepreneur and son-in-law to a former government official, was brutally killed within his business premises. Anil Rathod was reportedly known and regarded highly within local communities of both business and politics.

Reports say that Anil was murdered in cold blood while still present at his office. The attackers, who were presumably armed with sharp instruments, forcefully entered Anil’s office and immediately began their attack. 

Anil Rathod’s death has left the entire area shocked

According to reports, the incident occurred in P&T Colony located on the corner of Old Jewargi Road; according to police three males approached Anil’s place of work via an autorickshaw; when they arrived they all jumped out of the autorickshaw and attacked Anil with deadly weapons; all three males had been using lethal force; Anil would not have had the time to run from his attackers or prepare himself for the imminent attack upon him.

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Anil Rathod died on the spot following a brutal attack that has stunned local residents, many of whom have described it as a brutal crime within recent history. People are especially scared and worried that it happened inside his own office.

Who Was Anil Rathod?

Rathod had connections with the political elite as well as being a businessman. He was married to Revunayak Belamagi, a former minister of the state of Karnataka, making the case very high-profile. His murder has also drawn attention due to its violent nature, in addition to his background.

According to reports, Rathod was believed to have worked primarily in finance and his educational history included studying law prior to going into business. The police also believe he had developed a network through his business that could provide insight regarding the motive of his murder.

Anil Rathod: Suspicion On Known Attackers And Investigation Of Financial Motives

Senior police officials rushed to the spot soon after the incident and began their investigation. Kalaburagi Police Commissioner Sharanappa S.D. said that initial findings suggest the attackers may not be strangers.

He said, “As per the preliminary report, three individuals, believed to be known to the victim, attacked him with deadly weapons and murdered him.”

He also added that the motive is still unclear but there are strong suspicions that it could be linked to financial dealings. According to him, “We have received clues indicating that the accused may have had prior business transactions with the deceased.”

The murder of Anil Rathod has created considerable concern and fear among the citizens of this city; there will be a great deal of pressure on the police to make an arrest.  The police have responded that this case will be resolved and that they will utilize all resources available to them to ensure that it is resolved in a timely manner.

Also Read: Maharashtra Shocker: 22-Year-Old Chandrapur Man Strangles Girlfriend To Death With Charger Cable, Tries To Pass Murder Off As Suicide    

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Who Was Anil Rathod? Karnataka Ex-Minister’s Son-In-Law Brutally Killed Inside Kalaburagi Office, Police Suspect Known Attackers

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Who Was Anil Rathod? Karnataka Ex-Minister’s Son-In-Law Brutally Killed Inside Kalaburagi Office, Police Suspect Known Attackers

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Who Was Anil Rathod? Karnataka Ex-Minister’s Son-In-Law Brutally Killed Inside Kalaburagi Office, Police Suspect Known Attackers
Who Was Anil Rathod? Karnataka Ex-Minister’s Son-In-Law Brutally Killed Inside Kalaburagi Office, Police Suspect Known Attackers
Who Was Anil Rathod? Karnataka Ex-Minister’s Son-In-Law Brutally Killed Inside Kalaburagi Office, Police Suspect Known Attackers
Who Was Anil Rathod? Karnataka Ex-Minister’s Son-In-Law Brutally Killed Inside Kalaburagi Office, Police Suspect Known Attackers

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