Artemis II Mission: Astronaut Says Orion Maneuver Felt Like ‘We’d Hit Earth’, Shares Scary Moment During Moon Journey

Already a historic journey, Artemis II has further established its place in space exploration history with an incident that occurred last night. Astronauts aboard the orbital mission witnessed an event that left them feeling like they were about to crash into Earth when performing a key maneuver with the Orion spacecraft.

As this particular mission marks NASA’s first crewed flight around the Moon in more than 50 years, four astronauts participating in this mission, Reid Wiseman, Victor Glover, Christina Koch, and Jeremy Hansen, are intended to test spacecraft systems and provide the foundation for future Moon landings and Mars exploration.

NASA Artemis II: Scary Moment During Orion Maneuver

The most intense experience during this entire mission was the translunar injection burn, or TLI, which is a key maneuver that allows the spacecraft to leave low Earth orbit and travel towards the Moon.

During this phase, the spacecraft will pass very close to the Earth before entering into a trajectory towards deep space.

Describing the moment, astronaut Jeremy Hansen said, “It just felt like we were falling out of the sky back to Earth… it feels like we’re gonna hit it.”

He added that the closeness to Earth made the moment even more overwhelming, saying, “It was just so close and so to take all of that in was really phenomenal.”

NASA Artemis II: A Historic Journey Beyond Earth Orbit

The Artemis II crew represents humanity’s first chance to venture outside low Earth orbit for the first time in many years, since the Apollo program of the 1970s. Apollo astronauts flew free-return trajectories from the Moon back to Earth; Artemis spacecraft are travelling with similar flight paths around the Moon via free-return trajectories, where they will pass back to Earth without having to perform any major engine burns.

On this mission, crewmembers of the Artemis II are travelling thousands of miles from our planet. In fact, they have already achieved a major accomplishment in modern day space travel, because they are currently at a point closer to the Moon than they are to the Earth.

The astronauts have already commented that the Earth has already begun appearing very much smaller, as has been noted by Hansen. After taking a nap, he stated, “I looked down and the Earth appeared so far away from my view.” This provides an indication of just how fast Artemis II is moving across the surface of our planet.

What Will Happen Next On Artemis II Mission

The next phase of the mission will include a close flyby of the Moon and provide astronaut Hollingsworth the opportunity to see the backside of the Moon, an area that only a small percentage of people on Earth have experienced. Another highlight of this portion of the mission will be witnessing an eclipse of the Sun behind the Moon.

Orion is going to fly beyond the moon’s orbit and beyond that of the earth after it leaves the moon. This mission will not involve landing but testing the systems, safety of humans and capabilities of humans in deep space.

NASA officials have stated that Artemis II is a large part of their plan to build a base on the moon and then send people to subsequent planets- eventually, Mars. All parts of the mission are vital for future explorations, including the complex maneuver mentioned by Hansen.

NASA Artemis II: Life Inside Orion And Challenges In Space

There are also exciting yet difficult challenges faced by astronauts living inside of the Orion spacecraft. These include adjusting to living in a micro-gravity environment, managing space limitations and dealing with very difficult tasks, as well as other smaller challenges like completing system checks or dealing with minor failures on board. All of these examples illustrate how very demanding a space mission can be.

Astronauts have consistently remained calm and focused while sharing photos of the earth and other updates. They have also shared their personal experiences from deep space, providing individuals on the earth an opportunity to see what it would be like living in deep space.

Also Read: Artemis II Astronauts Shares Stunning Image Of Earth From Deep Space; NASA Says ‘That’s Us!’