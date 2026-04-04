Honeyy Katiyal Shares Insights on Scaling Trust, Resilience, and Leadership in Real Estate on Bada Business Podcast

New Delhi [India], April 04: Honeyy Katiyal, Founder & CEO of Investors Clinic Infratech Pvt. Ltd. and Home & Soul, recently appeared on the widely followed Bada Business Podcast hosted by Dr. Vivek Bindra, where he shared powerful insights into his entrepreneurial journey, leadership philosophy, and the evolution of India’s real estate brokerage ecosystem.

During the engaging conversation, Katiyal highlighted how he built one of India’s leading real estate consultancy networks by focusing on execution excellence, team alignment, and long-term trust—while successfully navigating multiple industry disruptions and regulatory transformations.

Reflecting on his early journey, Katiyal shared that he began his career in MLM industry with limited resources, working relentlessly to build a strong foundation in sales and business operations. These formative experiences helped him cultivate a results-driven mindset and a deep commitment to continuous self-improvement.

“One principle I always follow is that the original cannot be copied. If you keep growing yourself and your standards, others may follow the path, but they cannot replace the original,” said Honeyy Katiyal during the podcast.

A key highlight of the discussion was the operational strategy behind scaling Investors Clinic. Katiyal emphasized the importance of building a transparent commission structure, fostering strong internal relationships, and aligning financial incentives with training and accountability. According to him, these elements are critical in creating a sustainable and high-performing sales organization.

The conversation also addressed the resilience required to survive industry downturns. Katiyal identified the period between 2016 and 2018 as one of the most challenging phases for the real estate sector, impacted by demonetization, the implementation of GST, and stricter compliance norms under RERA. These changes significantly affected market sentiment and led to contraction across sales teams industry-wide.

During this period, Investors Clinic also experienced a sharp decline in workforce size. However, instead of aggressive expansion, the company focused on stabilizing operations and strengthening its core foundation.

“It was like playing a test match to save the wicket,” Katiyal remarked, underlining the importance of patience and strategic discipline during challenging times.

Katiyal further stressed the importance of careful developer selection, stating that credibility and due diligence are essential when representing real estate projects. His approach underscores the need for building long-term trust among consultants, developers, and homebuyers.

The podcast offers valuable insights for professionals across the real estate sector, particularly around structured team-building, trust-driven growth, and resilience in the face of regulatory and economic challenges.

Katiyal’s journey reinforces that while market cycles may impact short-term growth, consistent execution, strong teams, and strategic decision-making remain the cornerstones of long-term success in the real estate industry.

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