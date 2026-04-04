‘Ghayal Hoon Isiliye Ghatak Hoon’: Raghav Chadha’s ‘Dhurandhar’ Style Attack On AAP, Counters With 3-Point Rebuttal

Following a very public clash between AAP Deputy Leader Raghav Chadha and the Aam Aadmi Party, a new political storm has erupted. In his response to the situation, Raghav Chadha stated that he was “Ghayal hoon isiliye ghatak hoon [Wounded but still dangerous].” This statement has drawn serious attention and raised significant questions about what appears to be substantial internal party tension.

The drama between Raghav and the AAP was heightened when, only days after he was removed as the Deputy Leader in the Rajya Sabha, Chadha issued this statement in response to many of his party leaders as well as to those who criticise him. He sought to clarify his position and defend against the mounting speculation regarding his recent actions.

“Silenced, Not Defeated”: Raghav Chadha’s Strong Message

Raghav made it abundantly clear with his statement that he does not consider himself defeated; rather he has been deliberately marginalised. He stated clearly, “Silenced, not defeated”, which quickly became a talking point amongst all political observers.

Chadha indicated his concern about the storyline that has built around him by asking if he has committed any crimes or has been treated unjustly; his tone conveyed that he feels he has been singled out or that he has been cast aside by the party despite his many contributions.

Three-Point Rebuttal And Direct Attack

According to reports, Chadha provided a concise three-pronged rebuttal to the allegations and perceptions about his character. Details regarding each prong were provided as part of his overall message. However, the overall theme was that he was always focusing on the “aam aadmi” and that he brought attention to public issues in Parliament.

By using harsh, emotional language when making his statements, Chadha attempted to justify his position as a man who has been wronged but will not back down; for example, the phrase “ghayal hoon isiliye ghatak hoon” means that he becomes stronger as a result of an attack.

Political Signals And Internal Rift Speculation

The recent incident has created much speculation on whether AAP has major divisions among its ranks. Chadha has been one of AAP’s more prominent young leaders, so removing him from a prominent position in the House would raise suspicions.

The party’s official denial of any effort to silence Chadha is contradicted by the sequence of events leading up to and including his public comment about his commitment, where he has addressed both party and supporter leaders; this could indicate underlying issues between Chadha and his Party. His message appears aimed at reassuring supporters and others of his ongoing involvement in and commitment to the party.

Controversy And Political Fallout

Twice in recent years, Chadha has been involved in controversies related primarily to allegations of improper behaviour in relation to the Parliamentary procedure, as well as internal party disputes. Numerous parties on the Opposition side have also engaged in related acts of disagreement with his actions. These events have created significant amounts of debate throughout the opposition parties as well.

Political analysts have indicated that it is a rare occurrence when a senior Party official makes a public statement against his or her own Party which carries significant implications; these analysts are also noted to point out great significance to continuing problems within the Party based upon these events. The manner in which Chadha’s comments were made, by way of the emotional language as well as emotional nature of the message, indicates that these events are both politically as well as personally significant to him.

Also Read: ‘Are You Afraid?’: Atishi Targets Raghav Chadha As Bhagwant Mann Calls Him ‘Compromised’ After Rajya Sabha Removal As AAP’s Deputy Leader