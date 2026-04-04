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Home > Entertainment News > Patriot Trailer Out: Mammootty And Mohanlal Reunite After 18 Years In Mahesh Narayanan’s Spy Thriller Promising Action And Controversial Intelligence Mission

Patriot Trailer Out: Mammootty And Mohanlal Reunite After 18 Years In Mahesh Narayanan’s Spy Thriller Promising Action And Controversial Intelligence Mission

Patriot trailer out: Mammootty & Mohanlal reunite after 18 years in Mahesh Narayanan’s spy thriller with action & intelligence mission.

The trailer of Patriot has finally dropped. (Photo: X/@thelalettanfan)
The trailer of Patriot has finally dropped. (Photo: X/@thelalettanfan)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: April 4, 2026 20:02:12 IST

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Patriot Trailer Out: Mammootty And Mohanlal Reunite After 18 Years In Mahesh Narayanan’s Spy Thriller Promising Action And Controversial Intelligence Mission

Patriot trailer out: The trailer of Patriot has finally dropped, bringing Malayalam cinema legends Mammootty and Mohanlal together on screen after 18 years. Directed by Mahesh Narayanan, the upcoming spy thriller promises an intense mix of action and drama centred around a controversial intelligence mission. 

Fans are already buzzing over the long-awaited reunion of the two superstars.

Mammootty and Mohanlal Back Together

This marks the first on-screen collaboration of Mammootty and Mohanlal since the 2008 multi-starrer Twenty:20. Their reunion has become the biggest talking point around Patriot, with audiences eagerly anticipating the chemistry and performance of the two icons. The film is expected to showcase both actors in roles that blend high-octane action with emotionally charged drama.

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Star-Studded Cast Adds Depth

Alongside Mammootty and Mohanlal, Patriot features a strong ensemble cast including Fahadh Faasil, Kunchacko Boban, Nayanthara, Revathy, and Rajiv Menon. The film’s music and background score are composed by Sushin Shyam, adding further layers to the cinematic experience. 

Produced by Anto Joseph and KG Anil Kumar under Anto Joseph Productions, and presented by Kichappus Entertainments, the film is set to be one of the most anticipated Malayalam releases of the year.

What the Trailer Reveals

The 3-minute, 32-second trailer opens with Nayanthara’s character instructing a girl to record a video as a confession, hinting at the film’s central intrigue. Fahadh Faasil is seen presenting a conference about an app named Samaj Seva, while a mysterious program called Periscope is introduced, hinting at a potential misuse in the private sector.

Mammootty plays Daniel James, while Mohanlal portrays his old friend and soldier. Together, the duo launches a covert mission to uncover a conspiracy and protect the nation, setting the stage for high drama and intense spy action.

Fans React to the Trailer

The trailer has already created a social media frenzy. YouTube viewers flooded the comments with praise, with one user saying, “The Complete Actor and the Megastar are going to blast the box office…” Another called them, “The OG Mammootty and Mohanlal.” In just a short time, the Patriot trailer has garnered over 48,000 views, signaling strong anticipation ahead of the film’s release.

Release Date and Final Thoughts

Patriot is scheduled to hit theaters on May 1, 2026, promising a combination of action, drama, and suspense. With Mahesh Narayanan at the helm and the powerhouse pairing of Mammootty and Mohanlal, the film is shaping up to be a landmark in Malayalam cinema.

For fans of Indian cinema and spy thrillers, the Patriot trailer offers a glimpse of an intense, gripping story that blends action with a controversial intelligence mission, making it a must-watch this year.

ALSO READ: Anupam Kher Calls Himself A ‘Newcomer’ as He Poses with Dhurandhar Ranveer Singh, Chhaava Vicky Kaushal | Photo

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Patriot Trailer Out: Mammootty And Mohanlal Reunite After 18 Years In Mahesh Narayanan’s Spy Thriller Promising Action And Controversial Intelligence Mission

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Patriot Trailer Out: Mammootty And Mohanlal Reunite After 18 Years In Mahesh Narayanan’s Spy Thriller Promising Action And Controversial Intelligence Mission

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Patriot Trailer Out: Mammootty And Mohanlal Reunite After 18 Years In Mahesh Narayanan’s Spy Thriller Promising Action And Controversial Intelligence Mission
Patriot Trailer Out: Mammootty And Mohanlal Reunite After 18 Years In Mahesh Narayanan’s Spy Thriller Promising Action And Controversial Intelligence Mission
Patriot Trailer Out: Mammootty And Mohanlal Reunite After 18 Years In Mahesh Narayanan’s Spy Thriller Promising Action And Controversial Intelligence Mission
Patriot Trailer Out: Mammootty And Mohanlal Reunite After 18 Years In Mahesh Narayanan’s Spy Thriller Promising Action And Controversial Intelligence Mission

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