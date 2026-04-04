Anupam Kher Calls Himself A ‘Newcomer’ as He Poses with Dhurandhar Ranveer Singh, Chhaava Vicky Kaushal | Photo

Ranveer Singh has been basking in the success of Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar: The Revenge. Amid the hype, Anupam Kher surprised everyone by sharing a picture with the actor. Accompanying them was none other than Vicky Kaushal. The photo was taken when the stars joined the celebration of Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre’s (NMACC) third anniversary.

On Saturday, Anupam Kher took to his Instagram handle and shared a selfie in which he posed with two of B-town heartthrobs, Ranveer Singh and Vicky Kaushal. While sharing the photo, the Bollywood veteran joked that he felt like a newcomer posing between them.

What Did Anupam Kher Post?

In the picture, Anupam Kher could be seen resting his one hand on Ranveer as the trio smiled for the camera. “EXTRA HOT!! One is a #Dhurandhar, the other a #Chhaava… and in between them stands a NEWCOMER of 550 Films! With #RanveerSingh and #VickyKaushal by my side, I felt like I was surrounded by the POWERHOUSE OF TALENT!” Anupam Kher wrote in the caption.

Expressing his love and admiration for both the actors, he mentioned, “What a joy it is to see their energy, their dedication, and their constant hunger to grow. Makes me feel proud, reassured… and yes, slightly competitive too! Wonderful meeting these two yesterday. Love them, admire them… and always rooting for them! Jai Ho!”

How Did Social Media React?

Vicky Kaushal was quick to react to the post. He penned, “You are an inspiration, Sir, for all of us.” Social media too couldn’t keep calm seeing all of them in one frame. A person said, “They are the best actors, sir, leading the new India with their choice of scripts and the way they conduct themselves.” Someone noted, “Dhurandhar URI Kashmir Files together.”

Another fan mentioned, “Too much versatile talent in one frame.” A comment also read, “So proud of you—not just for standing on the right side, but for truly understanding what matters for the country, the people, and the art. At the same time, you continue to uplift your own fraternity, supporting and motivating actors who genuinely want to make a difference. Thank you for being unapologetically you.”

About Dhurandhar And Chhaava

Dhurandhar 2 has shattered many box office records, minting more than Rs 1500 crore worldwide in 16 days. The prequel was equally successful, collecting over Rs 1,300 crore worldwide. Other than Ranveer Singh, it featured Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Rakesh Bedi, Danish Pandor and Sara Arjun. Last year, Chhaava became a blockbuster, collecting more than Rs 800 crore at the global box office. Chhaava starred Rashmika Mandanna, Divya Dutta, Akshaye Khanna, and emerged as the third-highest grosser of 2025.

Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal, Anupam Kher on Work Front

Ranveer will next feature in Pralay, helmed by Jai Mehta. Vicky, on the other hand, is busy filming, Love & War. Directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, the film has Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in lead roles.

Anupam Kher is waiting for the release of his upcoming film, Khosla Ka Ghosla 2. The film has been directed by Prashant Bhagia, and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Savita Raj Hiremath and Raj Hiremath. It features Boman Irani, Ranvir Shorey, Tara Sharma, Parvin Dabas and Kiran Juneja. It is scheduled to hit theatres on August 28.

ALSO READ: Did You Know Akshay Khanna Wasn’t the First Choice for Rehman Dakait’s Role in Dhurandhar

