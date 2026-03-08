LIVE | IND vs NZ Live Score Today T20 World Cup 2026 Final Live Match Updates: Hardik Pandya Out, Sanju Samson 89; New Zealand Hurt India With Regular Wickets in Ahmedabad | IND 231/5 in 19 Overs v NZ

IND vs NZ Live Score Today T20 World Cup 2026 Match Updates: Catch IND vs NZ Live score, live cricket score, IND vs NZ T20 live updates and ball-by-ball commentary of India vs New Zealand of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 final in Ahmedabad here on NewsX. You can watch live streaming of the IND vs NZ final on the OTT platform and mobile app Jio Hotstar.
IND vs NZ T20 Live Score T20 World Cup 2026 Today Match Live Updates: Hardik Pandya’s struggling knock comes to an end, Matt Henry picked up the wicket of Indian all-rounder as New Zealand hurt India’s charge in the T20 World Cup 2026 final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday. Stay tuned for IND vs NZ live score, live cricket score, IND vs NZ live cricket score, live score, IND vs NZ live match updates, key moments, and real-time coverage from this blockbuster IND vs NZ encounter here on NewsX. Sanju Samson top-scored for India with a breathtaking 89 off 46 balls, once again missing out on a well-deserved hundred in the T20 World Cup 2026 final, while opener Abhishek Sharma also returned to form in style, scoring an 18-ball half-century, to lead India’s blazing start against the Black Caps.
TOSS — Earlier, New Zealand captain Mitchell Santner wins the toss as the Black Caps decided to bowl first against India. The closing ceremony of the T20 World Cup 2026 Final is currently underway at the Narendra Modi Stadium, with fans inside the iconic venue witnessing a star-studded musical celebration ahead of the summit clash.
International pop sensation Ricky Martin headlines the ceremony, while popular Indian performers Sukhbir Singh and Falguni Pathak are also set to entertain the packed crowd with their high-energy performances. The gates of the stadium had opened earlier in the afternoon to allow fans to take their seats for the grand spectacle, as the musical performances set the stage for the highly anticipated final of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026. The blockbuster clash at the Narendra Modi Stadium is more than just a title decider for India — it is also an opportunity to bury painful memories from November 19, 2023, when Australia defeated India in the ODI World Cup final at the same venue.
That heartbreaking night left Indian players and fans devastated inside a stadium packed with over 90,000 spectators. While India partially healed those wounds by winning the T20 World Cup 2024 under Rohit Sharma in the West Indies, the chance to lift another trophy in Ahmedabad adds extra emotional significance to this final.
India Probable XI: Suryakumar Yadav (C), Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (wk), Ishan Kishan, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Shivam Dube, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah and Arshdeep Singh.
New Zealand Probable XI: Tim Seifert (wk), Finn Allen, Rachin Ravindra, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner (C), Cole McConchie, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson.
Half-century for Ishan Kishan! A full ball on the stumps and he leans forward to whip it to long-on. Kishan raises his bat, looks heavenwards and points his right hand upwards in celebration. A fine knock from the southpaw 200 up for India in 15 overs vs New Zealand!
SIX! Hat-trick of sixes from Sanju Samson! This is outrageous hitting from the India batter. Three in a row — 6, 6, 6 — to finish the over in style. The plan was to keep it wide outside off, but it still sat nicely in his arc. Samson stayed through the line and lofted it cleanly over long-off. Mind-boggling batting! IND 191/1 in 14 overs vs NZ at Narendra Modi Stadium
Cometh the hour, cometh the man! 😍
Abhishek Sharma brings up his fifty in just 18 balls, fastest of the tournament! 💪
ICC Men’s #T20WorldCup | FINAL | #INDvNZ | LIVE NOW 👉 https://t.co/Tz1DBSb4nT pic.twitter.com/mcmGhlxJxe
— Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) March 8, 2026
Pressure? WHAT PRESSURE!? 💪
Third consecutive fifty for Sanju Samson, all on the biggest stage! 😍
🚨 Only Indians with fifties in semi-final & final of an ICC Men’s T20 WC:
👉 Virat Kohli | 2014
👉 Sanju Samson | 2026
ICC Men’s #T20WorldCup | FINAL | #INDvNZ | LIVE NOW 👉… pic.twitter.com/dHtwpFQet2
— Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) March 8, 2026
SIX! That’s been smoked. Long-on was pretty wide and he took full advantage. A slot ball from Lockie, the front leg cleared and the bat came down hard — a flat hit sailing over the ropes. And if you’re just tuning in, Lockie Ferguson has now leaked 48 runs in just 2 overs — that’s 12 balls! India 161/1 in 12 overs vs New Zealand at Narendra Modi Stadium