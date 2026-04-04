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Home > Offbeat News > Viral Video Exposes Expiry Date Scam: Soft Drink Label Easily Wiped Off With Hand Sanitiser, Sparks Safety Fears

Viral Video Exposes Expiry Date Scam: Soft Drink Label Easily Wiped Off With Hand Sanitiser, Sparks Safety Fears

A viral video showed expiry dates on soft drink bottles being wiped off with hand sanitizer, raising serious safety concerns.

Expiry Date On Popular Soft Drink Easily Wiped Away (Image: X/ divya_gandotra)
Expiry Date On Popular Soft Drink Easily Wiped Away (Image: X/ divya_gandotra)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: April 4, 2026 20:17:32 IST

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Viral Video Exposes Expiry Date Scam: Soft Drink Label Easily Wiped Off With Hand Sanitiser, Sparks Safety Fears

A viral video causing panic among consumers as it supposedly shows how expiry dates on popular soft drinks can easily be changed with merely using hand sanitizer. This alarming clip is circulating widely via social media, leaving consumers very concerned about their safety, and protection. After the clip went viral, consumers expressed that what is typically a marker of safety (the expiration date), based on trust could easily be tampered with.

The clip shows how a hand sanitiser can easily wipe off the expiration date on a soft drink bottle. The person using the hand sanitiser appears to make the date disappear in just seconds of applying the hand sanitiser, leaving consumers in shock that changing an expiry date so easily is possible.

Viral Video Shows Expires Date Likely Being Changed By Hand Sanitiser

In the viral video, there is a depiction of someone applying hand sanitiser to an etched on the label which shows, but once again it’s only after just a few seconds that we see it practically has gone entirely! This is very alarming when thinking that it is so easily done; it begs further questions regarding whether or not expired food or drinks might possibly still be sold!

The video has provoked strong emotions in social media users, who referred to it as “dangerous” and “alarming”, making some of them reconsider whether or not to purchase pre-packaged beverages. The video has also invited questions regarding the printing of expiration dates by manufacturers and the need for better safeguards.

Concerns About Food Safety and Public Health 

Experts agree that if expiration dates could be removed or changed so easily, this opens the door to potentially serious public health concerns. When soft drinks have passed their use-by date, they may lose their quality, and even be unsafe for consumption.

These are not concerns that exist only in a theoretical realm – officials have discovered examples of expired products such as soft drinks being repackaged for sale with fake labeling. This shows that tampering with expiry dates is a real, growing problem.

Examples of How This Happens in Day-To-Day Life 

In many cases, expiration-dated products or very close to their expiration period will be collected and cleaned, and then relabelled by the original owner using fake date markings. Some owners even use chemicals or solvents to remove the original package’s markings prior to relabelling them. The viral video suggests that this happens with everyday items, such as hand sanitiser.

When these products are repackaged and sold at discounted rates in local marketplaces, they appear very attractive to unsuspecting customers; therefore, they deceive customers and put their health in danger.

Experts Recommend Caution When Purchasing Packaged Drinks

In light of the viral video, experts and officials have suggested that consumers should be careful when purchasing packaged drinks by looking at not only the date of expiration but also the quality of the package, how well the item is sealed, and any other indication as to how good condition a bottle is in.

Most importantly, consumers should not purchase any item that appears to have been tampered with, nor should they purchase items that are priced unusually low. Being alert and vigilant when purchasing packaged drinks will help you avoid becoming a victim of a scam.

Also Read: Ashok Kharat Viral MMS: New Video Of Nashik Astrologer Surfaces Where Self Proclaimed ‘Godman’ Abuses Pregnant Woman While Husband Waited Outside    

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Viral Video Exposes Expiry Date Scam: Soft Drink Label Easily Wiped Off With Hand Sanitiser, Sparks Safety Fears

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Viral Video Exposes Expiry Date Scam: Soft Drink Label Easily Wiped Off With Hand Sanitiser, Sparks Safety Fears

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Viral Video Exposes Expiry Date Scam: Soft Drink Label Easily Wiped Off With Hand Sanitiser, Sparks Safety Fears
Viral Video Exposes Expiry Date Scam: Soft Drink Label Easily Wiped Off With Hand Sanitiser, Sparks Safety Fears
Viral Video Exposes Expiry Date Scam: Soft Drink Label Easily Wiped Off With Hand Sanitiser, Sparks Safety Fears
Viral Video Exposes Expiry Date Scam: Soft Drink Label Easily Wiped Off With Hand Sanitiser, Sparks Safety Fears

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