RESULT OUT | Kerala Lottery Result Today 12-09-2025 LIVE: Suvarna Keralam SK-18 Friday Bumper Lucky Draw To Be Declared At 3 PM - Check Full Winners List, 1st Prize ₹1 Crore, 2nd, 3rd Prizes And More
Kerala Lottery Results Friday 12-09-2025 LIVE: The Kerala State Lottery Department will announce today the outcome of the much-hyped Kerala Suvarna Keralam SK-18 Bumper Lottery. The lottery will be conducted at 3 PM on a day at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction, Thiruvananthapuram. The first prize winner will be awarded a whopping ₹1 Crore. Held every Friday, the Suvarna Keralam SK-18 lottery is one of the seven weekly lotteries run by the Government of Kerala. Tickets are priced at ₹50 each and are identified by the prefix “SK”, followed by the draw number.
The live results and complete list of winning numbers for the Suvarna Keralam SK-18 Bumper Draw will be released. Find out below if you’re one of the lucky winners!
First Prize 1 Crore Winners Ticket No-
Second Prize 30 Lakh Winners Ticket No-
Third Prize Winners Ticket No-
Winner’s Ticket No-
4th Prize Winners Ticket No:
5th Prize Winners Ticket No:
6th Prize Winners Ticket No:
7th Prize Winners Ticket No:
8th Prize Winners Ticket No:
9th Prize Winners Ticket No:
1st Prize: ₹1,00,00,000 (1 Crore)
2nd Prize: ₹30,00,000 (30 Lakhs)
3rd Prize: ₹5,00,000 (5 Lakh)
4th Prize: ₹5,000
5th Prize: ₹2,000
6th Prize: ₹1,000
7th Prize: ₹5,00
8th Prize: ₹200
9th Prize: ₹100
Consolation Prize: ₹5,000
(Disclaimer: The playing of a lottery is an addictive habit, and therefore, playing should be done responsibly. The content presented here is for informational purposes only and must not be considered as financial advice or an invitation to play. News X neither supports nor recommends any lottery game in any manner.)