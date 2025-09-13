RESULT OUT | Kerala Lottery Result Today 13-09-2025 LIVE: Karunya KR 723 Saturday Bumper Lucky Draw Declared At 3 PM – Check Full Winners List, 1st Prize Rs. 1 CRORE, 2nd, 3rd Prizes

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT SATURDAY 13-09-2025 LIVE / Kerala Lottari Falam Innu / statelottery.kerala.gov.in: The Kerala Karunya KR 723 lottery, drawn on Saturday, September 13, 2025, offers a grand prize of one crore rupees to the winner. The draw, part of Kerala’s seven weekly lotteries, takes place at 3 PM at Gorky Bhavan, Thiruvananthapuram. Full lists of lucky winners are published immediately after the results are announced. This state-run lottery is known for its transparency, weekly frequency, and life-changing rewards, consistently making many participants’ dreams come true across Kerala.

Kerala Lottery Results Saturday 13-09-2025 LIVE: The Kerala State Lottery Department will announce today the outcome of the much-hyped Kerala Karunya KR 723 Bumper Lottery. The lottery will be conducted at 3 PM on a day at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction, Thiruvananthapuram. The first prize winner will be awarded a whopping ₹1 Crore. Held every Saturday, the Karunya KR 723 lottery is one of the seven weekly lotteries run by the Government of Kerala (statelottery.kerala.gov.in). Tickets are priced at ₹50 each and are identified by the prefix “KR”, followed by the draw number.

The live results and complete list of winning numbers for the Karunya KR 723 Bumper Draw will be released. Find out below if you’re one of the lucky winners!

Kerala Lottery Result 13-09-2025: Full List of Karunya KR 723 Bumper Draw Winning Numbers

Kerala Lucky Draw First Prize Winner: Rs. 1 Crore

First Prize 1 Crore Winners Ticket No –

Kerala Lucky Draw Second Prize Winner: Rs. 30 Lakh

Second Prize 30 Lakh Winners Ticket No –

Kerala Lucky Draw Third Prize Winners: Rs. 5 Lakh

Third Prize Winners Ticket No –

Kerala Lucky Draw Consolation Prize: ₹5,000

Winner’s Ticket No –

Kerala Lucky Draw Fourth Prize Winners: Rs. 5,000

4th Prize Winners Ticket No –

Kerala Lucky Draw Fifth Prize Winners: Rs. 2,000

5th Prize Winners Ticket No –

Kerala Lucky Draw Sixth Prize Winners: Rs. 1000

6th Prize Winners Ticket No –

Kerala Lucky Draw Seventh Prize Winners: Rs. 500

7th Prize Winners Ticket No –

Kerala Lucky Draw Eighth Prize Winners: Rs. 200

8th Prize Winners Ticket No –

Kerala Lucky Draw Ninth Prize Winners: Rs. 100

9th Prize Winners Ticket No –

(Disclaimer: The playing of a lottery is an addictive habit, and therefore, playing should be done responsibly. The content presented here is for informational purposes only and must not be considered as financial advice or an invitation to play. News X neither supports nor recommends any lottery game in any manner.)