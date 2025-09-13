RESULT OUT | Kerala Lottery Result Today 13-09-2025 LIVE: Karunya KR 723 Saturday Bumper Lucky Draw Declared At 3 PM – Check Full Winners List, 1st Prize Rs. 1 CRORE, 2nd, 3rd Prizes

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT SATURDAY 13-09-2025 LIVE / Kerala Lottari Falam Innu / statelottery.kerala.gov.in: The Kerala Karunya KR 723 lottery, drawn on Saturday, September 13, 2025, offers a grand prize of one crore rupees to the winner. The draw, part of Kerala’s seven weekly lotteries, takes place at 3 PM at Gorky Bhavan, Thiruvananthapuram. Full lists of lucky winners are published immediately after the results are announced. This state-run lottery is known for its transparency, weekly frequency, and life-changing rewards, consistently making many participants’ dreams come true across Kerala.
Kerala Lottery Results Saturday 13-09-2025 LIVE: The Kerala State Lottery Department will announce today the outcome of the much-hyped Kerala Karunya KR 723 Bumper Lottery. The lottery will be conducted at 3 PM on a day at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction, Thiruvananthapuram. The first prize winner will be awarded a whopping ₹1 Crore. Held every Saturday, the Karunya KR 723 lottery is one of the seven weekly lotteries run by the Government of Kerala (statelottery.kerala.gov.in). Tickets are priced at ₹50 each and are identified by the prefix “KR”, followed by the draw number.
The live results and complete list of winning numbers for the Karunya KR 723 Bumper Draw will be released. Find out below if you’re one of the lucky winners!
First Prize 1 Crore Winners Ticket No –
Second Prize 30 Lakh Winners Ticket No –
Third Prize Winners Ticket No –
Winner’s Ticket No –
4th Prize Winners Ticket No –
5th Prize Winners Ticket No –
6th Prize Winners Ticket No –
7th Prize Winners Ticket No –
8th Prize Winners Ticket No –
9th Prize Winners Ticket No –
1st Prize: ₹1,00,00,000 (1 Crore)
2nd Prize: ₹30,00,000 (30 Lakhs)
3rd Prize: ₹5,00,000 (5 Lakh)
4th Prize: ₹5,000
5th Prize: ₹2,000
6th Prize: ₹1,000
7th Prize: ₹5,00
8th Prize: ₹200
9th Prize: ₹100
Consolation Prize: ₹5,000
(Disclaimer: The playing of a lottery is an addictive habit, and therefore, playing should be done responsibly. The content presented here is for informational purposes only and must not be considered as financial advice or an invitation to play. News X neither supports nor recommends any lottery game in any manner.)
Stay updated with us for Kerala Lottery results on 12-09-2025. Please note that purchasing Kerala lottery tickets online is strictly prohibited, as the state government does not permit the sale or purchase of tickets through online mediums. Anyone doing so may face legal proceedings or penalties. Participants are requested to buy tickets from authorized offline vendors to avoid any legal complications.