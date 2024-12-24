Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Tuesday, December 24, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman

Luxury Accommodations At Maha Kumbh 2024: Dome City, Tent City, And Kumbh Village Redefine Comfort

As the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj approaches on January 13, 2024, a unique accommodation option, Dome City, is being introduced for the first time in India.

Luxury Accommodations At Maha Kumbh 2024: Dome City, Tent City, And Kumbh Village Redefine Comfort

As the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj approaches on January 13, 2024, a unique accommodation option, Dome City, is being introduced for the first time in India. Tourists attending this grand spiritual event will have the opportunity to stay in luxurious, transparent domes that offer a view like no other. Guests can control the curtains remotely, allowing them to enjoy a panoramic view of the surrounding landscape, or gaze at the stars during the night. Although staying in these domes comes with a high price tag, the facilities provided are expected to surpass even those of royal palaces, offering an exclusive and unparalleled experience for visitors.

Tent City: Comfort and Security Beyond 5-Star Standards

IRCTC’s Tent City in Prayagraj promises a stay that rivals 5-star hotels in terms of comfort and services. Here, tourists can stay in deluxe and premium tents, equipped with high-end facilities. The city ensures not only luxury but also superior security. Guests will have access to buffet meals, medical facilities, and transportation options, including bikes and battery-operated vehicles. For relaxation, yoga and spa services will be available. The Tent City offers different categories of rooms with prices ranging from Rs 10,500 for a deluxe room to Rs 21,735 for a premium room with royal bath and breakfast included.

Kumbh Village: A Blend of Spirituality and Luxury

Kumbh Village is another luxury accommodation option that merges modern amenities with spiritual ambience. The village consists of Swiss-style cottages made from white cloth, offering a serene and comfortable stay. Each cottage is equipped with a king-size bed, a study table, and a sofa, ensuring guests feel right at home. Outside, visitors can enjoy a comfortable seating area, perfect for relaxation. Kumbh Village’s offerings combine the essence of spirituality with modern comforts, making it a standout option for those seeking a tranquil and luxurious stay at the Maha Kumbh.

These new luxury facilities at the Maha Kumbh are attracting significant interest, with many tourists already making bookings to experience this unique blend of spirituality and luxury during one of the largest religious gatherings in the world.

Read More :  Maha Kumbh 2025: Do You Know The History Of Juna Akhara? Here’s Everything You Need To Know 

Filed under

Luxury Accomodations At Kumbh Mahakumbh 2025

Advertisement

Also Read

Spiritual Content Creator Abhinav Arora Talks About Trolling And Controversial Chicken Video: “I Can’t Attend School”

Spiritual Content Creator Abhinav Arora Talks About Trolling And Controversial Chicken Video: “I Can’t Attend...

SANTA TRACKER: When Will Santa Arrive In India? Track His Real-Time Christmas Eve Journey With NORAD

SANTA TRACKER: When Will Santa Arrive In India? Track His Real-Time Christmas Eve Journey With...

Bharat Progress Report 2024: India And China Disengaged Their Troops In Ladakh After 4 Year-Stand Off

Bharat Progress Report 2024: India And China Disengaged Their Troops In Ladakh After 4 Year-Stand...

Maha Kumbh 2025: How The Biggest Festival Is A Multi-Billion Dollar Economic Opportunity

Maha Kumbh 2025: How The Biggest Festival Is A Multi-Billion Dollar Economic Opportunity

Cyclone Alert Issued For Tamil Nadu & Puducherry As Heavy Rain And Thunderstorms Expected This Christmas

Cyclone Alert Issued For Tamil Nadu & Puducherry As Heavy Rain And Thunderstorms Expected This...

Entertainment

Who Is David Harbour’s Wife? Lily Allen Splits From Stranger Things Star After Her Dating Profile Gets Leaked

Who Is David Harbour’s Wife? Lily Allen Splits From Stranger Things Star After Her Dating

Siddhart Malhotra And Janhvi Kapoor Starrer “Param Sundari” First Look Out: Here’s How Netizens Are Reacting

Siddhart Malhotra And Janhvi Kapoor Starrer “Param Sundari” First Look Out: Here’s How Netizens Are

Days-Long Orgies, Reveals Diddy’s Ex- Employee Who Cleaned Up Blood And Urine From Rapper’s Freak Off Parties

Days-Long Orgies, Reveals Diddy’s Ex- Employee Who Cleaned Up Blood And Urine From Rapper’s Freak

Gemma Arterton Reveals Why All Her Sex Scenes Are Done With A ‘Love Coach’ Post-#MeToo Movement

Gemma Arterton Reveals Why All Her Sex Scenes Are Done With A ‘Love Coach’ Post-#MeToo

Allu Arjun’s Bouncer ARRESTED, Pushpa 2 Actor To Be Taken To The Stampede Spot

Allu Arjun’s Bouncer ARRESTED, Pushpa 2 Actor To Be Taken To The Stampede Spot

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Middle Children Found To Be More Cooperative, New Study Shows

Middle Children Found To Be More Cooperative, New Study Shows

Is It More Beneficial To Eat Before A Workout Or After?

Is It More Beneficial To Eat Before A Workout Or After?

Holiday Survival Guide: Here’s How To Enjoy The Holidays Without The Need For Perfection

Holiday Survival Guide: Here’s How To Enjoy The Holidays Without The Need For Perfection

Unique Benefits Of Pet Parenting For Children, Enhancing Development And Social Skills

Unique Benefits Of Pet Parenting For Children, Enhancing Development And Social Skills

Winter Superfoods: The Ultimate Guide To Keep Warm And Healthy With These Nutrient-Dense Meals

Winter Superfoods: The Ultimate Guide To Keep Warm And Healthy With These Nutrient-Dense Meals

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox