Luxury Tent City And Budget Stay Options Await Pilgrims At Mahakumbh

As the Uttar Pradesh government prepares for Mahakumbh 2025 in Prayagraj, it is ensuring that both luxury and budget accommodations are available to cater to millions of pilgrims from around the world. Among the major developments is the construction of a luxury tent city featuring over 2,000 Swiss cottage-style tents in Sector 20 (Arail) of the Mahakumbh Mela area. This project, led by the Uttar Pradesh State Tourism Development Corporation (UPSTDC), is being carried out in collaboration with various partners such as Aagaman, Kumbh Camp India, and Kumbh Canvas.

The luxury tent city will offer a variety of accommodation options, including Villas, Maharaja suites, Swiss Cottages, and Dormitories, with prices ranging from Rs 1,500 to Rs 35,000 per day. Additional charges of Rs 4,000 to Rs 8,000 may apply for extra guests, excluding dormitories. The tent city, designed to provide a five-star hotel experience, will feature modern amenities such as air conditioning, double beds, WiFi, electric geysers, and stunning views of the riverbank. The tent city will operate from January 1 to March 5, 2025, with bookings available on the UPSTDC website and the Mahakumbh app.

In addition to luxury stays, the government has introduced a paying guest accommodation scheme to provide budget-friendly options for pilgrims. This initiative invites Prayagraj residents to offer their homes for short-term stays, creating a warm and welcoming environment. The Tourism Department is training locals in hospitality, cleanliness, and guest services to maintain high standards. Homeowners can register by submitting a Rs 50 challan form, room photos, and proof of municipal tax payments. Once approved, they are issued a three-year license to host two to five rooms, and their properties are listed on the fair administration’s website and app for easy access by pilgrims.

The paying guest scheme not only offers affordable accommodations but also allows locals to earn extra income. It provides pilgrims with a more personal, homely experience compared to hotels, and homeowners can set their own room rates. The scheme aims to accommodate every devotee, with no strict regulations or annual fees involved. With these combined efforts, the Uttar Pradesh government is working hard to ensure a smooth and memorable experience for all visitors at Mahakumbh 2025.

