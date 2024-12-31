Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Tuesday, December 31, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman

Maha Kumbh 2025: Akharas and Kalpvasis To Get Subsidized Flour At Rs 5, Rice At Rs 6 Per Kg

Under this initiative, each Kalpvasi will be provided with 3 kg of flour, 2 kg of rice, and 1 kg of sugar. This ration facility will be available from January through the end of February.

Maha Kumbh 2025: Akharas and Kalpvasis To Get Subsidized Flour At Rs 5, Rice At Rs 6 Per Kg

In a move to support Akharas, institutions, and Kalpvasis during Mahakumbh 2025, the Yogi Adityanath government has launched a subsidized ration scheme, offering flour at Rs 5/kg and rice at Rs 6/kg. Under CM Yogi’s directives, 138 fair price shops have been set up in the fair area for smooth distribution.

Dedicated to making Mahakumbh 2025 a grand, spectacular event, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has instructed officials to make comprehensive arrangements, with special attention to the food requirements of devotees. The government has effectively opened its “food granary” for the Mahakumbh, arranging for 1.2 lakh white ration cards for Kalpvasis to access subsidized items.

Kalpvasis, Akharas, and institutions will benefit from significantly reduced prices on essential supplies. Flour will be available at Rs 5 per kilogram, rice at Rs 6 per kilogram, and sugar at Rs 18 per kilogram. Additionally, the government has allocated 800 permits to Akharas and institutions.

In addition to subsidized rations, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has ensured comprehensive facilities for cooking food during Mahakumbh 2025. Agencies have been appointed in all 25 sectors to provide new gas connections to Kalpvasis, Akharas, and institutions, along with seamless refilling services.

Kalpvasis with their own empty gas cylinders can also avail of refilling facilities. Special arrangements have been made to accommodate three types of gas cylinders—5 kg, 14.2 kg, and 19 kg—to cater to varying needs.

To ensure uninterrupted food supply, 138 fair price shops have been set up in the Mahakumbh area. Additionally, five food storage warehouses have been prepared, stocked with 6,000 metric tons of flour, 4,000 metric tons of rice, and 2,000 metric tons of sugar. These facilities aim to prevent any inconvenience for Akharas, Kalpvasis, and institutions.

Under this initiative, each Kalpvasi will be provided with 3 kg of flour, 2 kg of rice, and 1 kg of sugar. This ration facility will be available from January through the end of February.

The “One Nation One Card” scheme will also be implemented to ensure accessibility for all eligible beneficiaries. To further streamline the distribution process, each shop has been stocked with 100 quintals of goods to meet the daily needs of participants.

ALSO READ: Maha Kumbh 2025: Railways To Run 3000 Special Trains, Check Ticket Availability

Filed under

ADITYANATH YOGI Maha Kumbh 2025

Advertisement

Also Read

“Bhai, This Is India’: German Man Visits Dharamshala, Shares Unfiltered Experience In Viral Video

“Bhai, This Is India’: German Man Visits Dharamshala, Shares Unfiltered Experience In Viral Video

JK Rowling Sparks Controversy With Remarks Denying Existence Of ‘Trans Kids’

JK Rowling Sparks Controversy With Remarks Denying Existence Of ‘Trans Kids’

UN Condemns Israeli Attacks On Gaza Hospitals, Citing War Crimes And Humanitarian Crisis

UN Condemns Israeli Attacks On Gaza Hospitals, Citing War Crimes And Humanitarian Crisis

PM Modi Praises Green Army’s Women-Led Social Change Efforts In Varanasi

PM Modi Praises Green Army’s Women-Led Social Change Efforts In Varanasi

Destruction Of Europe, Russia To Dominate The World? Here’s What Baba Vanga And Nostradamus Predicted For 2025

Destruction Of Europe, Russia To Dominate The World? Here’s What Baba Vanga And Nostradamus Predicted...

Entertainment

Brad Pitt And Angelina Jolie To Get Divorced After 8 Years Of Legal Battle

Brad Pitt And Angelina Jolie To Get Divorced After 8 Years Of Legal Battle

Tannaz Irani Revealed She Wished To Die; Here’s Why

Tannaz Irani Revealed She Wished To Die; Here’s Why

Marvel, Disney+ Gears Up To Treat Fans in 2025 With A Star Studded Lineup Of Films

Marvel, Disney+ Gears Up To Treat Fans in 2025 With A Star Studded Lineup Of

What Role Did Angus MacInnes Play In Star Wars? Acclaimed Actor Dies At 77

What Role Did Angus MacInnes Play In Star Wars? Acclaimed Actor Dies At 77

Is Sean Diddy HIV Positive? Jailed Rapper Accused Of Keeping His Health Status A Secret- Deets Inside!

Is Sean Diddy HIV Positive? Jailed Rapper Accused Of Keeping His Health Status A Secret-

Advertisement

Lifestyle

From Hot Cocoa To Mulled Wine, Here’s Best Winter Beverages To Sip By the Fire

From Hot Cocoa To Mulled Wine, Here’s Best Winter Beverages To Sip By the Fire

Anmol Ahluwalia On How Indian Weddings Are Redefining Tourism In 2024 | NewsX Exclusive

Anmol Ahluwalia On How Indian Weddings Are Redefining Tourism In 2024 | NewsX Exclusive

Walmart’s $100 Birkin Bag Lookalike Is Selling Out Fast: Trendy Fashion or Faux Luxury? Find Out Here!

Walmart’s $100 Birkin Bag Lookalike Is Selling Out Fast: Trendy Fashion or Faux Luxury? Find

‘Koi Mat Aaana Manali’: Social Media User Warns, Watch Video

‘Koi Mat Aaana Manali’: Social Media User Warns, Watch Video

Vigorous 4-Minute Daily Workout Can Cut Stroke And Heart Attack Risk By 40%, Research Shows

Vigorous 4-Minute Daily Workout Can Cut Stroke And Heart Attack Risk By 40%, Research Shows

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox