Maha Kumbh 2025: Railways To Run 3000 Special Trains, Check Ticket Availability

Preparations for the grand Mahakumbh Mela 2025 are well underway, with multiple departments, including Indian Railways, working tirelessly to accommodate the massive influx of devotees. Scheduled to begin on January 13, 2025, at the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and Saraswati rivers in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, this religious gathering is set to draw millions of pilgrims from around the world.

Indian Railways’ Efforts

To facilitate smooth transportation for the pilgrims, Indian Railways has announced the operation of 3,000 special trains, along with 560 trains running on the Ring Rail route. The railway network has been expanded with over 13,000 trains planned for the duration of the Mahakumbh, including 10,000 regular services. The Ring Rail routes will cover several key locations, such as Prayagraj, Ayodhya, Varanasi, Jaunpur, and Chitrakoot, to ensure connectivity across the region.

The North Central Railway has established ticketing services at nine key stations, including Prayagraj Junction and Naini. With 560 ticketing counters set up, an estimated 1 million tickets will be issued daily. Additionally, tickets can be booked up to 15 days in advance, encouraging early travel planning for the visitors.

Security and Medical Arrangements

In preparation for the expected crowd, over 18,000 security personnel, including Railway Protection Special Force (RPSF) and State Reserve Police (SRP), will be deployed across the region. Advanced surveillance will be in place, with 1,186 CCTV cameras, some equipped with AI systems, monitoring activities at Prayagraj Junction. Medical facilities, including observation rooms with necessary life-saving equipment, will be available at key locations to handle any emergencies.

Infrastructure Development

The event will see significant infrastructural development, including the construction of 1.6 lakh tents and 1.5 lakh toilets for the comfort of the devotees. A dedicated workforce of 15,000 sanitation workers will ensure cleanliness throughout the event. Additionally, a 1,250-km pipeline has been laid to meet water requirements, and 67,000 LED fixtures and 2,000 solar lights will be installed for better illumination.

To enhance the experience, Mahakumbh Mela will feature nine permanent ghats, seven riverfront roads, and 12 kilometers of temporary ghats. Seven bus terminals are also under construction to improve connectivity within the city.

About Mahakumbh Mela

The Kumbh Mela is held every three years, with the Maha Kumbh Mela taking place every 12 years. The last Mahakumbh Mela was held in 2013, and the next one will be organized in January 2025. The event, which will run from January 13 to February 26, will take place in Siddhi Yoga on January 29, 2025, in Prayagraj. This major religious festival attracts devotees from around the globe, all of whom come to take a holy dip at the confluence of the sacred rivers, an event that is also referred to as the Mahasangam.

As preparations continue, the Mahakumbh Mela 2025 is set to be one of the largest and most significant gatherings for those following the Sanatan Dharma, marking a pivotal moment in the spiritual calendar of India.

