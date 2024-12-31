Home
Tuesday, December 31, 2024
we-woman

Daughter Of Pranab Mukherjee, Sharmistha Takes A Jibe At Rahul Gandhi’s Bhakts

Sharmistha’s comments came after allegations emerged that no meeting of the Congress Working Committee (CWC) was convened to honor her father following his passing.

Daughter Of Pranab Mukherjee, Sharmistha Takes A Jibe At Rahul Gandhi's Bhakts

Sharmistha Mukherjee, daughter of former President Pranab Mukherjee, has taken to social media to criticize Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s supporters and her brother, Abhijit Mukherjee, following a dispute over the Congress party’s handling of her father’s death in 2020. Sharmistha’s comments came after allegations emerged that no meeting of the Congress Working Committee (CWC) was convened to honor her father following his passing.

In a pointed attack, Sharmistha questioned the loyalty of Rahul Gandhi’s supporters and referred to her father’s visit to the RSS headquarters during the 2018 Parliament session. She contrasted this with Rahul Gandhi’s controversial hug with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, calling on his supporters to question why their leader, who had once labeled Modi as “maut ka saudagar,” would embrace him. “Rahul’s Bhakt-chelas who call my father ‘Sanghi’ for his RSS visit, I dare them to question their leader on why he hugged @narendramodi in parliament,” she posted on X (formerly Twitter).

Sharmistha continued her criticism, expressing frustration with the party’s current state, remarking, “All the best to @RahulGandhi to revive Congress with this bunch of vicious fools & sycophants! Now go & unleash your ‘Nafrat ki dukandars’ on me. I give a damn!”

In response to the allegations of neglect regarding her father’s death, Abhijit Mukherjee, Sharmistha’s brother and a former Congress leader, defended the party. He clarified that the pandemic’s restrictions during Pranab Mukherjee’s passing had made it difficult for gatherings and tributes, including a formal CWC meeting. “When my father died, it was Covid-19 time. There were a lot of restrictions, which is why people couldn’t gather. Even Kejriwal’s administration did not allow many family members to visit,” Abhijit explained. He also mentioned that Congress had later rectified the oversight by honoring Pranab Mukherjee appropriately in subsequent meetings.

Sharmistha, however, remained critical of her brother, accusing him of attempting to rejoin Congress for personal gain. In another post on X, she labeled him as “dented and painted,” a reference to his infamous remark during the 2012 Nirbhaya gang-rape protests. “Shame is on the person who, for some petty crumbs, wants to rejoin a party whose followers abuse his father day-in & day-out in the most vile manner. He is truly ‘dented-painted’. SICK!” Sharmistha wrote.

The feud between the Mukherjee siblings has further fueled the ongoing tensions within the Congress party, with Sharmistha continuing to express dissatisfaction with both the party’s actions and her brother’s defense of it. The controversy highlights deeper divisions within the political family, as Sharmistha accuses Congress of disloyalty while Abhijit defends the party’s actions during a challenging period.

