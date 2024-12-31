Home
Tuesday, December 31, 2024
New Year’s Eve: Section 163 Imposed For Two Days – What’s Available And What’s Not

Photography or shooting with drones is not allowed at any location without prior permission from the Police Commissioner/Additional Police Commissioner.

New Year’s Eve: Section 163 Imposed For Two Days – What’s Available And What’s Not

In view of the New Year’s Eve celebrations and planned protests by various organisations, Section 163 (formerly Section 144) has been imposed in Noida for two days, i.e., December 31 and January 1, 2025. The order has been issued by the Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Law and Order). The police have enforced this order to maintain public order during the festive period.

Key restrictions under Section 163:

  1. Drone restrictions: Flying drones within a 1 km radius of government offices and around them is completely prohibited. Photography or shooting with drones is not allowed at any location without prior permission from the Police Commissioner/Additional Police Commissioner.
  2. Religious places: Loudspeakers at religious sites, such as temples, mosques, gurdwaras, and churches, must remain within the premises. Public spaces, roads, and places cannot be used for religious gatherings, prayers, or processions without approval from the Police Commissioner/Additional Police Commissioner/Deputy Commissioner of Police.
  3. No religious gatherings at disputed sites: No one will attempt or encourage prayers, worship, or religious gatherings at disputed or non-practiced religious sites. Religious flags, banners, or posters must not be placed on religious sites or walls.
  4. Animals at religious sites: No person will allow stray animals like pigs or dogs to roam around religious places or procession routes during religious events.
  5. Ban on weapons: No individual is allowed to carry weapons like sticks, knives, swords, guns, or any sharp objects within the Gautam Buddh Nagar jurisdiction, except for blind, disabled individuals or Sikhs carrying kirpans.
  6. No firearms during weddings: No celebratory firing will be allowed during weddings, processions, or other events.
  7. Alcohol and drug use: Consumption of alcohol or narcotics in public places is strictly prohibited.
  8. Misconduct with officials: Any person who misbehaves or assaults duty-bound police officers, municipal workers, health department staff, or sanitation workers will face legal action.
  9. Prohibited Items: Storing or gathering items like bricks, stones, soda bottles, flammable substances, or explosives in open spaces or on rooftops is prohibited, as it could be used for violent activities or creating panic.
  10. Enforcement period: The order will be effective immediately and will remain in place across Gautam Buddh Nagar from December 31, 2024, to January 1, 2025 (two days), unless otherwise directed by the Uttar Pradesh government. Violators will be punishable under Section 223 of the Indian Penal Code, 2023.

Noida: Liquor shops to stay open till 11 pm on Dec 31

Meanwhile, liquor shops across Noida and Greater Noida in Gautam Buddh Nagar will operate for an additional hour on New Year’s Eve, remaining open from 10 am to 11 pm on December 31, officials said. District Excise Officer Subodh Shrivastava also stressed the importance of compliance with regulations for private and commercial celebrations as he emphasised the need for procuring occasional bar licenses for serving alcohol during New Year parties, even those at homes.

“Given that many people organize parties during the New Year celebrations, especially where liquor is served, our department is issuing single-day licenses for Rs 1,100. The process is entirely online and ensures the safe and legal consumption of alcohol,” Shrivastava explained.

Also Read: Dr. W. Selvamurthy Talks About ISRO’s Major Achievements In 2024, Watch Video

New Year's Eve Section 163

