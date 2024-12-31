Home
Tuesday, December 31, 2024
Dr. W. Selvamurthy Talks About ISRO’s Major Achievements In 2024, Watch Video

Dr. W. Selvamurthy, in a recent discussion, highlighted several significant advancements made by India in the fields of defense, space, healthcare, and technology in 2024.

Defense Technology and Challenges

Dr. Selvamurthy discussed the ongoing efforts to develop advanced defense technologies, particularly in the area of aero-engine development. He emphasized that India needs to focus on creating indigenous engines for fighter aircraft, including the Light Combat Aircraft (LCA), Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA), and Fifth Generation Fighter Aircraft (FGFA). These engines are critical for the performance of the aircraft, and developing them is a major challenge for the country.

He also shared that Amity University has launched the Amity Institute of Defense Technology, which focuses on seven key verticals: combat vehicles, aerospace, naval systems, directed energy weapons, high-energy materials, sensors and communications, and artificial intelligence (AI) and cybersecurity. This initiative aims to support India’s defense technology development, particularly in futuristic areas such as AI and data analytics.

ISRO’s Milestones in Space

Dr. Selvamurthy expressed pride in the achievements of the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO), particularly its remarkable feat with Chandrayaan-3. India became the first country to successfully land on the southern pole of the Moon, a significant milestone in space exploration. He praised ISRO’s capabilities in various areas, including guidance, navigation, payload integration, and soft landing technology, all of which were demonstrated during the Chandrayaan-3 mission.

Another key achievement he mentioned was the Aditya L1 solar mission, which was launched to study solar flares and the Sun’s corona. This mission, he noted, required India to develop the capability to reach the L1 point in space, where the Sun is visible continuously, enabling comprehensive studies of the solar phenomena.

Dr. Selvamurthy also recognized the growth of the private sector’s involvement in space technology, particularly through companies like AgriCosmos, which has successfully developed a 3D-printed propulsion motor for space applications. He noted that the government’s space policy, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has been pivotal in encouraging private sector participation, which is crucial for increasing India’s space capabilities.

Amity University’s Contribution to Space Technology

Amity University has also launched its own space mission, focusing on artificial intelligence applications in space, data analytics, and astrobiology. Dr. Selvamurthy shared that Amity University is contributing significantly to India’s space endeavors, particularly with the integration of spinach in a biological payload to understand plant growth in low gravity conditions. This experiment marks a major step in India’s space research.

Challenges in Space and Health Technology

Despite the progress, Dr. Selvamurthy identified key challenges, particularly with Gaganyaan, India’s manned space mission, which has faced delays due to complexity and safety concerns. Another challenge is space debris management, as there are currently 35,000 pieces of debris in low Earth orbit, which pose a risk to spacecraft. ISRO is actively addressing these issues, and Dr. Selvamurthy urged that the nation must contribute to solving these problems to ensure the success of future missions.

In healthcare, he praised India’s leadership in vaccine production, with India being the world’s largest producer of vaccines. In 2024, India exported vaccines worth $28 billion to over 150 countries. He also noted the development of vaccines for diseases unique to India, like tuberculosis and dengue.

However, Dr. Selvamurthy pointed out the need for increased focus on telemedicine to ensure healthcare reaches remote areas, particularly in difficult terrains like the Northeast and Ladakh. He also stressed the importance of integrating traditional healthcare systems like Ayurveda and Yoga with allopathic medicine.

Government Initiatives: Semiconductor and Green Hydrogen

Dr. Selvamurthy highlighted two major initiatives launched by the Indian government. The first is the semiconductor manufacturing initiative, which aims to produce six million chips per day, securing India’s future in electronics and defense systems. The second is the Green Hydrogen Mission, which focuses on sustainable fuel alternatives for transportation and energy sectors. He stressed that hydrogen fuel could play a crucial role in powering vehicles, airplanes, and even spacecraft in the future.

Innovation and Challenges Ahead

Dr. Selvamurthy concluded with reflections on India’s growing intellectual property portfolio, noting that while patents are being filed at an increasing rate, translating them into commercial products remains a challenge. He also addressed the startup ecosystem, pointing out that a significant number of startups are failing, and analyzing whether technological, funding, or policy challenges contribute to this trend.

Watch Full Video:

Looking ahead to 2025, Dr. Selvamurthy expressed optimism for India’s future in science and technology, highlighting the country’s emergence as a knowledge superpower and its potential to lead in niche areas globally.

Dr. W. Selvamurthy ISRO's Major Achievements in 2024

