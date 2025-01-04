Home
Saturday, January 4, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
MahaKumbh 2025 Begins On January 13: A Rare Astrological Conjunction Marks The First Royal Bath

MahaKumbh 2025 will begin on January 13 in Prayagraj with a rare astrological alignment. The first Shahi Snan will take place on Makar Sankranti, believed to bring prosperity and cleanse sins.

MahaKumbh 2025 Begins On January 13: A Rare Astrological Conjunction Marks The First Royal Bath

Starting on January 13, 2025, the world’s largest religious gathering, MahaKumbh, will begin in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh. According to astrology, a favorable conjunction will take place on the first day of the MahaKumbh.

MahaKumbh holds significant importance in Hinduism. In 2025, the world’s largest religious fair will commence on January 13 and will last for 45 days in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, concluding on Mahashivaratri (February 26). It is important to note that this fair is held once every 12 years, and not only people from India but also devotees from abroad gather to take a holy dip in the sacred river confluence. This time, six royal bathing dates (Shahi Snan) are scheduled. According to astrology, a special conjunction will occur on the first royal bathing day. Let’s explore what is special about the first day of the fair and learn about the royal bathing dates.

An Auspicious Conjunction on the First Day of MahaKumbh

The first royal bathing (Shahi Snan) will take place on January 13, 2025, the day of Poush Purnima. According to astrology, a special conjunction called Ravi Yog will occur on the first royal bathing day. This yoga is considered extremely auspicious in Hinduism. It is believed that bathing and donating on this day will wash away all sins and bring peace and prosperity to the household. According to the Hindu Panchang, Ravi Yog will be from 7:15 AM to 10:38 AM on January 13.

Dates for the Royal Baths (Shahi Snan):

  • First Royal Bath: January 13, 2025 – Makar Sankranti
  • Second Royal Bath: January 29, 2025 – Mauni Amavasya
  • Third Royal Bath: February 3, 2025 – Basant Panchami
  • Fourth Royal Bath: February 12, 2025 – Maghi Purnima
  • Fifth Royal Bath: February 26, 2025 – Mahashivaratri

Mahakumbh 2025

