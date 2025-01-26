Over 110 Million Devotees Take Holy Dip At Maha Kumbh In First 14 Days

The Maha Kumbh Mela, one of the world’s largest spiritual gatherings, is witnessing an unprecedented turnout this year. Over 110 million devotees have already taken the holy dip in the sacred waters of the Sangam—the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and the mythical Saraswati—during the first 14 days of the event, which began on January 13 with the auspicious Paush Purnima.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The Kumbh Mela, which takes place every 12 years, has attracted devotees from across the globe who believe that bathing in the holy waters absolves sins and grants moksha (liberation). The immense gathering is an essential part of India’s religious and cultural heritage, drawing millions to Prayagraj for spiritual cleansing and devotion.

As the event continues, influential spiritual figures have been adding to its significance. On Sunday, Bageshwar Dham Chief Dhirendra Krishna Shastri met Swami Chidanand Saraswati, President of Parmarth Niketan Ashram, calling the gathering a “Sangam of Triveni”— a convergence of saints, devotees, and divine energy. He highlighted the upcoming Dharm Sansad scheduled for January 30, which aims to awaken the spirit of Hindutva.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Sports figures have also participated in the spiritual event. Legendary boxer and Olympic medallist MC Mary Kom expressed her joy at being part of the Maha Kumbh, praising the excellent arrangements. “The arrangements are so good, I have no words,” said Mary Kom, visibly delighted by her experience.

MahaKumbh Beyond Spirituality

Political figures like Samajwadi Party (SP) Chief Akhilesh Yadav have also been part of the ongoing celebrations. On Sunday, Yadav took a holy dip at the Sangam, sharing his experience with reporters. “People come here with their faith. I took 11 holy dips. There is no place for divisive and negative politics,” he remarked, adding that his visit to the Kumbh marked a festival of spirituality and unity.

The Maha Kumbh Mela is expected to host a staggering 45 crore visitors by its conclusion on February 26, 2025. The event is rooted in Sanatan Dharma, commemorating a celestial alignment believed to offer an auspicious period for spiritual purification.

Devotees from all walks of life, ranging from saints to common pilgrims, are flocking to Prayagraj to witness and participate in this historic occasion. As millions converge on the banks of the Sangam, the Maha Kumbh continues to serve as a symbol of faith, unity, and devotion for the people of India and beyond.

(With ANI Inputs)

ALSO READ: Mahakumbh 2025: This Bollywood Star Visits Mahakumbh ‘Hiding’ Behind The Black Clothing, Watch