Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Sunday, January 26, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Mahakumbh 2025: This Bollywood Star Visits Mahakumbh ‘Hiding’ Behind The Black Clothing, Watch

Earlier, there was a reported death threat mail to Remo along with that to Kapil Sharma and to Rajpal Yadav by Kapil himself through an email originating from Pakistan from an unknown number.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Mahakumbh 2025: This Bollywood Star Visits Mahakumbh ‘Hiding’ Behind The Black Clothing, Watch


Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 is an event that attracts people from all walks of life, including politicians, celebrities, and regular people. One of the guests was a Bollywood star who could not have been identified at first because he was wearing all black and had his face partially covered. Actor, director, and choreographer Remo D’Souza was the celebrity.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

He uploaded a video of visiting the Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj through his Instagram account. In the video, he is seen sitting on a boat, taking a holy dip in the sacred Sangam waters, and offering his prayers. The video went viral as soon as it was posted on social media, having garnered millions of views.

 

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Remo Dsouza (@remodsouza)

Everyone ignored him at first because they couldn’t tell who he was because he was wearing an all-black outfit with a black scarf, but he eventually recorded himself and shared his video online. There was a lot of excitement among the public because they were surprised to see the Bollywood star attend the religious event in secret.

Earlier, there was a reported death threat mail to Remo along with that to Kapil Sharma and to Rajpal Yadav by Kapil himself through an email originating from Pakistan from an unknown number. He later filed a police complaint in that regard at Amboli police station in Mumbai. The email had mentioned, “We are tracking the recent events. We consider this to be one of the moments when it will be a bit important to talk to you regarding a very sensitive matter. No publicity stunt. No harassing messages. I should request that this message not take any sort of trivial position from your side.”

Who is Remo D’Souza?

Remo D’Souza was born as Ramesh Gopy Nair on April 2, 1974, in Palakkad, Kerala. He is one of the most influential choreographers and filmmakers in India. Born and raised in Gujarat, he got inspiration from the legendary Michael Jackson and trained himself in dancing, as no one taught him how to dance formally. His passion for dancing sent him on a successful career in Bollywood by making him popular for his choreography in hit films like ABCD and Street Dancer 3D.

Apart from choreographing, he is also a director and actor. He became a prominent name as a director with his dance-based films and also went on to judge popular dance reality shows like Dance India Dance, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, and Dance Plus.

Remo visited Mahakumbh with his wife, Lizelle D’Souza. They even met Swami Kailashanand Giri Maharaj on the visit. Remo discussed moments of boat ride followed by immersion and spiritual experiences during the sanctified event.

Millions of people have visited the Kumbh Mela, one of the world’s largest religious gatherings, for enlightenment as well as chances to take a dip in sacred waters.

ALSO READ: Mahakumbh 2025: Shankaracharya Of Sringeri Peeth Visits After 150 Years, Meets CM Yogi Adityanath

 

Filed under

Mahakumbh 2025 remo dsouza

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Ed Sheeran Makes History As The First International Artist To Perform In Bhutan, ‘It’s Mad’

Ed Sheeran Makes History As The First International Artist To Perform In Bhutan, ‘It’s Mad’

5000 Folk And Tribal Artists, 45 Dance Forms Showcased On Kartavya Path, Watch The Beauty Of Unity And Diversity

5000 Folk And Tribal Artists, 45 Dance Forms Showcased On Kartavya Path, Watch The Beauty...

Budget 2025: Old Tax Regime Vs New Tax Regime–Which One Is Better?

Budget 2025: Old Tax Regime Vs New Tax Regime–Which One Is Better?

USAID Halts Funding To Yunus Government In Bangladesh Following Trump’s Executive Order On Foreign Aid

USAID Halts Funding To Yunus Government In Bangladesh Following Trump’s Executive Order On Foreign Aid

Padma Vibhushan 2025: Dr. D. Nageshwar Reddy Becomes First Indian Doctor To Receive All Three Padma Awards

Padma Vibhushan 2025: Dr. D. Nageshwar Reddy Becomes First Indian Doctor To Receive All Three...

Entertainment

Ed Sheeran Makes History As The First International Artist To Perform In Bhutan, ‘It’s Mad’

Ed Sheeran Makes History As The First International Artist To Perform In Bhutan, ‘It’s Mad’

Padma Vibhushan MT Vasudevan Nair: Here’s A look At His Timeless Legacy Through Iconic Malayalam Films

Padma Vibhushan MT Vasudevan Nair: Here’s A look At His Timeless Legacy Through Iconic Malayalam

Thalapathy 69 Title Revealed: Vijay’s Final Film ‘Jana Nayagan’ Unveiled With A Stunning First Look

Thalapathy 69 Title Revealed: Vijay’s Final Film ‘Jana Nayagan’ Unveiled With A Stunning First Look

Hrithik Roshan And Shraddha Kapoor Shine As They Strike A Pose With Hollywood Icons Anthony Hopkins, Amanda Seyfried

Hrithik Roshan And Shraddha Kapoor Shine As They Strike A Pose With Hollywood Icons Anthony

Hina Khan Reveals How Her Boyfriend Also Shaved His Head During Her Cancer Treatment: He Left Everything

Hina Khan Reveals How Her Boyfriend Also Shaved His Head During Her Cancer Treatment: He

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Lifestyle

Paris Bestows Knighthood On Dior’s British Designer Kim Jones

Paris Bestows Knighthood On Dior’s British Designer Kim Jones

Nita Ambani Dazzles At Trump’s Pre-Inauguration Dinner In A Stunning Jamewar Sari, Crafted Over 1,900 Hours

Nita Ambani Dazzles At Trump’s Pre-Inauguration Dinner In A Stunning Jamewar Sari, Crafted Over 1,900

Anxiety Hits Young Employees Hard: 9 In 10 Under 25 Face Mental Health Challenges

Anxiety Hits Young Employees Hard: 9 In 10 Under 25 Face Mental Health Challenges

Reusing Leftover Onions From One Plate To Another! Viral Video Leaves Netizens In Shock

Reusing Leftover Onions From One Plate To Another! Viral Video Leaves Netizens In Shock

Work Smarter, Live Healthier: Office Lifestyle Hacks You Must Need To Try

Work Smarter, Live Healthier: Office Lifestyle Hacks You Must Need To Try

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox