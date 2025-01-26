Mahakumbh 2025: This Bollywood Star Visits Mahakumbh ‘Hiding’ Behind The Black Clothing, Watch

Earlier, there was a reported death threat mail to Remo along with that to Kapil Sharma and to Rajpal Yadav by Kapil himself through an email originating from Pakistan from an unknown number.

Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 is an event that attracts people from all walks of life, including politicians, celebrities, and regular people. One of the guests was a Bollywood star who could not have been identified at first because he was wearing all black and had his face partially covered. Actor, director, and choreographer Remo D’Souza was the celebrity.

He uploaded a video of visiting the Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj through his Instagram account. In the video, he is seen sitting on a boat, taking a holy dip in the sacred Sangam waters, and offering his prayers. The video went viral as soon as it was posted on social media, having garnered millions of views.

Everyone ignored him at first because they couldn’t tell who he was because he was wearing an all-black outfit with a black scarf, but he eventually recorded himself and shared his video online. There was a lot of excitement among the public because they were surprised to see the Bollywood star attend the religious event in secret.

Earlier, there was a reported death threat mail to Remo along with that to Kapil Sharma and to Rajpal Yadav by Kapil himself through an email originating from Pakistan from an unknown number. He later filed a police complaint in that regard at Amboli police station in Mumbai. The email had mentioned, “We are tracking the recent events. We consider this to be one of the moments when it will be a bit important to talk to you regarding a very sensitive matter. No publicity stunt. No harassing messages. I should request that this message not take any sort of trivial position from your side.”

Who is Remo D’Souza?

Remo D’Souza was born as Ramesh Gopy Nair on April 2, 1974, in Palakkad, Kerala. He is one of the most influential choreographers and filmmakers in India. Born and raised in Gujarat, he got inspiration from the legendary Michael Jackson and trained himself in dancing, as no one taught him how to dance formally. His passion for dancing sent him on a successful career in Bollywood by making him popular for his choreography in hit films like ABCD and Street Dancer 3D.

Apart from choreographing, he is also a director and actor. He became a prominent name as a director with his dance-based films and also went on to judge popular dance reality shows like Dance India Dance, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, and Dance Plus.

Remo visited Mahakumbh with his wife, Lizelle D’Souza. They even met Swami Kailashanand Giri Maharaj on the visit. Remo discussed moments of boat ride followed by immersion and spiritual experiences during the sanctified event.

Millions of people have visited the Kumbh Mela, one of the world’s largest religious gatherings, for enlightenment as well as chances to take a dip in sacred waters.

