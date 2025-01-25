Mahakumbh 2025: Shankaracharya Of Sringeri Peeth Visits After 150 Years, Meets CM Yogi Adityanath

In the last 150 years, no Shankaracharya from the esteemed South Indian Sringeri Peeth has taken part in the Maha Kumbh, making this a historic occasion.

The Shankaracharya of Sringeri Peeth, Jagadguru Shri Shri Vidhushekhar Bharati Ji Maharaj, has visited the Mahakumbh Mela after 150 years. This is a historic event, as no Shankaracharya from the respected South Indian Sringeri Peeth has participated in the Maha Kumbh in the past 150 years.

The Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath, on 25 January 2025, had the honor to meet and receive the Shankaracharya for his five-day stay in the Kumbh. It was during his visit to Prayagraj that CM Yogi professed his inner pleasure and thanks in connection with Shankaracharya’s visit. Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister said that the visit of the Shankaracharya of the Sringeri Peeth has added more grandeur to the Maha Kumbh.

Pics: Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath Ji had darshan of His Holiness Jagadguru Shankaracharya Sri Sri Vidhushekhara Bharati Mahaswamiji at Prayagraj. Watch Live Streaming of events, all through the Dharma Vijaya Yatra here: https://t.co/kcDpUWieSE Astikas may utilize the… pic.twitter.com/mTAAhn0hWS — Sringeri Math (@sringerimath) January 25, 2025

A Momentous Event for the Kumbh

The Shankaracharya’s visit to the Maha Kumbh is of great significance. It is the first time in 150 years that a Shankaracharya from the Sringeri Peeth, one of the oldest and most respected religious institutions in India, has formally participated in the event. While the Guru’s predecessor had visited the Kumbh 48 years ago, this year’s visit marks an unprecedented formal participation from the southern tradition at this sacred gathering.

During the meeting with Chief Minister Yogi, the Shankaracharya felt happy to be part of Kumbh and shared his thoughts on how the gathering kept alive and popularized spiritual traditions. The Chief Minister enlightened him about the management of the Maha Kumbh, and the two religious heads discussed how big an event it is for the masses in the country and the world at large, regarding culture and spirituality.

In keeping with South Indian tradition, the Chief Minister welcomed the Shankaracharya warmly with a coconut to mark the purity and auspiciousness of the occasion. CM Yogi also said that the presence of the Shankaracharya of Sringeri Peeth is a symbol of spiritual unity and brings together various cultural and philosophical traditions from all over the country.

He will take part in a few activities during his stay at the Maha Kumbh, such as Shastrarth (philosophical discussions) and a sacred bath on the day of Amavasya in the Triveni Sangam. This will be a time for him to take part in deeper spiritual dialogue with other religious leaders to thus make the spiritual environment of the event much richer.

The Role of the Kumbh in Promoting Spiritual Unity

The Maha Kumbh is a celebration of faith and the full manifestation of the deeper spiritual unity that binds India. It attracts millions of pilgrims from all over the world, including devotees from various traditions. It is a moment when religious leaders like the Shankaracharya of Sringeri Peeth are there, underlining the importance of dialogue between different spiritual and philosophical schools, contributing to the rich diversity of India’s spiritual heritage.

The Chief Minister’s visit to the Sringeri Shankaracharya also marks a step towards fostering greater cooperation and respect between the northern and southern traditions of Hinduism. The Kumbh, as one of the most significant religious events in the country, provides the perfect platform for such spiritual exchanges.

CM Yogi Adityanath also visited the Shri Kalyan Seva Ashram in Prayagraj, meeting there Sadguru Baba Kalyan Das Ji Maharaj. The Kalyan Seva Ashram has been serving society since 1977 by doing social, spiritual, and religious activities based in the holy city of Amarkantak, Madhya Pradesh. CM Yogi appreciated the services of the ashram and deliberated upon improvements to the spiritual fabric of the region.

