Uttar Pradesh: Fire Breaks Out At Mahakumbh Mela In Prayagraj

A fire broke out in Sector 19 of the Mahakumbh in Uttar Pradesh’s Prayagraj on Sunday, January 19, as per ANI reports. The fire, believed to have been triggered by a cylinder blast under the railway bridge where wooden work was ongoing, has created chaos in the mela area.

Authorities, including police and administrative officials, have reached the spot. Fortunately, there have been no reports of serious injuries yet.

Firefighting teams are on-site., with several fire trucks arriving. The team of firefighters has brought fire in kumbh under control.

#WATCH | Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh | A fire breaks out at the #MahaKumbhMela2025. Fire tenders are present at the spot.

It is reported that the fire has engulfed several tents, and leading to reports of some individuals being injured.

