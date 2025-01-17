What Is BHASHINI? AI Tool For Multilingual Accessibility At Maha Kumbh

The Maha Kumbh, a spiritual congregation held every 12 years, is a testament to India’s rich cultural heritage and religious fervor. The 2025 edition, hosted in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, is drawing millions of pilgrims from across the country and beyond.

The Maha Kumbh, a spiritual congregation held every 12 years, is a testament to India’s rich cultural heritage and religious fervor. The 2025 edition, hosted in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, is drawing millions of pilgrims from across the country and beyond. With attendees representing diverse linguistic backgrounds, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) has introduced BHASHINI, a groundbreaking initiative under the Digital India program, to bridge communication gaps and enhance accessibility. BHASHINI’s multilingual capabilities, supporting 11 Indian languages, are poised to redefine the experience of this grand event.

Transforming Maha Kumbh with BHASHINI

The scale and diversity of the Maha Kumbh present unique challenges in communication and coordination. BHASHINI addresses these hurdles with advanced language technologies, ensuring every pilgrim feels included:

Multilingual support for emergency helplines, in collaboration with the Uttar Pradesh Police, ensures swift assistance. The CONVERSE feature facilitates real-time communication with the 112-emergency helpline, empowering officers to address language challenges effectively. Lost and Found Assistance: Pilgrims can use the ‘Digital Lost & Found Solution’ to register lost items or report found belongings using voice inputs in their language, streamlining the process with real-time translations.

Kumbh Sah’AI’yak: The Multilingual AI-Powered Chatbot

The Kumbh Sah’AI’yak, a multilingual, voice-enabled chatbot, launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is another technological marvel enhancing the Maha Kumbh 2025 experience. Powered by cutting-edge AI technologies like Llama LLM, the chatbot provides real-time information, event updates, and navigation assistance in 11 languages. Its user-friendly interface ensures that every pilgrim, regardless of linguistic proficiency, can access timely and accurate information.

What is BHASHINI?

BHASHINI (BHASHa INterface for India) is a National Language Translation Mission (NLTM) designed to democratize digital content and services across India’s linguistic spectrum. It utilizes artificial intelligence (AI) and natural language processing (NLP) technologies to break down language barriers. Implemented by the Digital India BHASHINI Division, this initiative aligns with the Digital India vision of inclusivity and accessibility, fostering an ecosystem where every citizen can participate in the digital revolution.

Key Applications of BHASHINI

BHASHINI’s versatile applications demonstrate its transformative potential:

Translates video content into multiple Indian languages. Vaanianuvaad (Speech-to-Speech Translation): Enables real-time speech translation for seamless interaction across languages.

Enables real-time speech translation for seamless interaction across languages. Document and Web Translation: Provides tools for translating documents and webpages into 22 Indian languages.

Recent Developments and Achievements

BHASHINI’s capabilities have been extended to several government platforms and initiatives:

Multilingual functionality was added to the e-Shram portal and e-Gram Swaraj platform in 2024.

AICTE and UGC leveraged BHASHINI to translate technical and academic books into multiple Indian languages, making them accessible on the e-KUMBH portal.

The Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances used BHASHINI for translating official reports, enabling grievance redressal in regional languages.

Milestones of BHASHINI

BHASHINI supports a wide range of applications across sectors. 22+ Languages Supported: Ensuring inclusivity for diverse linguistic communities.

Ensuring inclusivity for diverse linguistic communities. Recognition: BHASHINI has won multiple awards, including the Digital Trailblazer Award and ELETS Atma Nirbhar Award, for its contribution to AI and digital transformation.

A Technological Bridge for India’s Diversity

The integration of BHASHINI at Maha Kumbh 2025 exemplifies how technology can bridge linguistic and cultural divides, fostering inclusivity at one of the world’s largest gatherings. By enabling seamless communication and improving accessibility, BHASHINI is setting a benchmark for leveraging AI to address India’s linguistic diversity. As the initiative evolves, it holds the promise of a truly connected and digitally empowered India.

